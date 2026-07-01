One Thing Mitch Barnhart Doesn't Get Enough Credit For

Like all of us, Mitch Barnhart is imperfect. The Kentucky athletic director has been receiving criticism since they made “Ditch Mitch and Rich” bumper stickers two decades ago. It’s easy to point out his flaws, but it’s unfair to avoid what he did well.

You’ve seen the facilities he upgraded. You celebrated championships over the years. But you never got to see him in the office. When he steps out of it for the final time, we must salute Barnhart as the World’s Best Boss.

This is not an ironic nod to Michael Scott or some sort of bank-handed compliment. The people who worked for him over the last two decades adored Mitch Barnhart for so many reasons.

Barnhart: The Competitor

First and foremost, they got to understand his competitive side and see it daily. You did not wear red into the offices at the Craft Center. Even if it was just a coat in the office, if Mr. Barnhart caught you wearing red, he’d let you hear it.

You saw that competitiveness on the sidelines of games across the country. At Rupp Arena, he watched games from the tunnel, with his arms crossed during tense moments, until he needed to use a hand to cover his mouth as he cursed under his breath. On the road with the football team, I frequently saw a flustered Barnhart pacing underneath the stadium as he tried to shake off frustrations from a bad loss. He showed up for all of his teams and was there for every big moment, from men’s basketball to volleyball and track and field.

Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart consoles catcher Devin Burkes after the Cats’ loss to Florida in the College World Series – Mont Dawson, Kentucky Sports Radio

AD School

The World’s Best Boss isn’t the boss forever. One trains their employees to advance in the world, and he did just that as the Kentucky athletic director.

You’ve heard of coaching trees. Barnhart actually had an “AD tree.” There are now seven former Barnhart disciples who are Division I athletic directors: Greg Byrne at Alabama, John Cohen at Auburn, Mark Coyle at Minnesota, Rob Mullens at Oregon, DeWayne Peevy at DePaul, Kevin Saal at Wichita State, and Scott Stricklin at Florida.

When I joined UK in 2008, I became part of something bigger than a department. Last night, Allison and I joined friends, colleagues, and spouses to celebrate Mitch and Connie Barnhart. Their greatest legacy is the people they’ve invested in along the way. #ThanksMitchAndConnie pic.twitter.com/uN3Klm2giB — DeWayne Peevy (@BlueDemonsAD) June 17, 2026

Retention

Michael Scott once said, “A great boss doesn’t fire people. He hires and inspires people.” All jokes aside, Barnhart lived up to that mantra.

The Budget King spent years running the athletic department at such a surplus that it actually donated money back to the school, instead of vice versa, which is the norm around the country. That doesn’t mean UK was able to completely avoid hard times.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the sports world came to a screeching halt. Layoffs felt inevitable, and yet Barnhart promised to all of his employees that it would not happen. He kept that promise. As revenue-sharing changed athletic departments and tightened budgets across the country, Barnhart did not take the easy route by firing people or cutting sports.

Mitch Barnhart was not an infallible athletic director, but the dozens and dozens of folks who worked for the Kentucky athletic department over the last 24 years loved him.

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