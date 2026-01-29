One Wildcat cracked ESPN's list of the top 50 college basketball players so far this season
Last season, Kentucky hosted the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament in Historic Memorial Coliseum after earning a four-seed in the big dance....Read Full Story
Mark Pope made history in year one with eight top-15 wins to tie an all-time NCAA record, then made it again in year two -- but not the good kind of...Read Full Story
The current landscape of college basketball (most recently involving the Charles Bediako situation at Alabama) has people up in arms -- and that...Read Full Story
Vanderbilt was picked to finish dead last in the SEC ahead of Mark Byington's debut season in Nashville with no First, Second or Third Team All-SEC...Read Full Story
It's always sunny and 75 on the first Saturday in May at Churchill Downs. Hallmark is turning the idyllic Kentucky Derby setting into a new romantic...Read Full Story
St. John's is a one-and-done in the CBS Sports Classic. CBS just announced that Kansas will replace St. John's, taking UCLA's old spot, in the event,...Read Full Story
Remember when Nate Oats said Alabama knew they could exploit Kentucky's bad ball movement after the Crimson Tide's 15-point win over the Cats in...Read Full Story
Otega Oweh still managed to score 20 points against Vanderbilt, his sixth time reaching that mark through Kentucky's eight SEC games. And yet, when...Read Full Story
