Opening Line for Kentucky vs. Georgia at Rupp Arena

Kentucky returns to Rupp Arena with only six games remaining in the 2026 regular season. Fresh off a loss to the top team in the SEC, the Cats are looking to bounce back against a Georgia team that’s licking its wounds.

Kentucky opens as an 8.5-point favorite over the Dawgs on BetMGM. The total is set at 161.5, giving us a projected final score of 85-76.5

The computers are aligned in this SEC matchup. KenPom is forecasting an 85-78 victory for the Wildcats, while Bart Torvik has a projected 6-point win for the home team. ESPN’s BPI gives Georgia just a 23.2% chance of escaping Rupp Arena with a win.

These two teams are trending in opposite directions. Kentucky has only two losses in its last 10 SEC contests. Mike White‘s Bulldogs started the year 13-1, but have lost five of their last six. They’re fresh off a road trip to Norman, where a two-point halftime advantage turned into a 16-point loss to an Oklahoma team that was tied for last in the SEC standings.

Kentucky has covered the spread in four straight games, with the over hitting in three of those contests. The Cats are 3-3 Against the Spread (ATS) as a favorite in Rupp Arena during SEC play. Georgia is 11-14 ATS this season. They have failed to cover in three of their last four games as a road ‘dog.

Georgia was firmly in the NCAA Tournament mix, but their late-season slide has put the Dawgs on the bubble. They are currently a No. 10 seed in the Bracket Matrix, and need a few more wins to ensure they are on the right side of the bubble when the NCAA Tournament field is announced on Selection Sunday in one month.

Kentucky vs. Georgia: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : Tuesday, 9:00 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, 9:00 p.m. ET TV : ESPN (Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw)

: ESPN (Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 117 or 191

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

