Opening Line for Kentucky vs. Texas at Rupp Arena

After a couple of improbable comebacks on the road, Kentucky is returning to the friendly confines of Rupp Arena on Wednesday night. The Wildcats will welcome the Texas Longhorns to Lexington. Ahead of the matchup, the folks in the desert have handicapped the matchup.

Kentucky opens as a 6.5-point favorite over Texas with a total of 155.5. KenPom predicts a final score of 82-76 in favor of the home team. Bart Torvik forecasts an 81-77 victory for the Wildcats. ESPN’s BPI gives Kentucky a 76.3% chance to win its first SEC game over the Horns.

Kentucky and Texas have only met three previous times on the hardwood. The Wildcats won in Maui back in 1993, had a double-digit victory in the 2014 SEC-Big 12 Challenge, but lost last year’s trip to Austin 82-78.

Kentucky is looking to extend its SEC win streak to four games on Wednesday night. After Saturday’s upset victory over the Vols in Knoxville, Kentucky improved to 8-10 Against the Spread (ATS) this season. Two of the last three games have gone over the total.

Sean Miller is in his first season as the Texas head coach. After starting SEC play with a pair of losses, they took down previously unbeaten Vanderbilt in Austin. They also went on the road and upset Alabama. That hot steak cooled with a rivalry loss to Texas A&M on Saturday. Texas is 10-8 ATS. Over bettors have cashed tickets in 10 of Texas’ last 14 games.

After a slow start against high-major foes, Kentucky is now the best three-point shooting team in SEC play. Can they stay hot against a feisty Texas team? We’ll find out on Wednesday night at Rupp Arena.

Kentucky vs. Texas: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : 7:00 p.m. ET

: 7:00 p.m. ET TV : SEC Network (Matt Schumacker, Richard Hendrix)

: SEC Network (Matt Schumacker, Richard Hendrix) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 374

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

