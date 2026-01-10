Opening Line for Kentucky vs. Mississippi State

The start of SEC play has not been kind to the Kentucky basketball program. The Wildcats are 0-2, the worst start in league play in 20 years. Fortunately, Mark Pope’s program will not have to wait long to try to get off the schneid.

Kentucky returns to Rupp Arena on Saturday night to host the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Vegas has handicapped the matchup and made the Wildcats a 10.5-point favorite. The total is 153.5 on BetMGM.

KenPom is predicting a 79-71 Kentucky win. The Bart Torvik computer has a nearly identical final score projection of 79-70. ESPN’s BPI gives the Wildcats a winning percentage of 79.7.

Kentucky is 6-9 Against the Spread (ATS) this season, with two outright losses as a home favorite. Under bettors have cashed tickets in four of the last five meetings.

Mississippi State has not won a game at Rupp Arena since Billy Gillispie’s final season in Lexington. The Wildcats took 15 straight in the SEC series before John Calipari’s Cats were eliminated by the Bulldogs in the SEC Tournament at the end of the Covid-plagued 2020-21 season. Kentucky has won the five meetings since, most recently a 95-90 overtime thriller. Jaxson Robinson starred, sinking seven three-pointers at The Hump.

The Bulldogs are entering this matchup on a heater. Mississippi State opened SEC play with wins over the Red River schools, extending its win streak to six. After failing to cover the spread in their first seven games, they are 5-1 ATS during this win streak.

Big Blue Nation is hungry for a win. Kentucky can’t afford to add another home loss to its NCAA Tournament resume. We’ll see if these Cats are game to bounce back on Saturday night.

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : 8:30 p.m. ET

: 8:30 p.m. ET TV : SEC Network (Matt Schumacker, Richard Hendrix)

: SEC Network (Matt Schumacker, Richard Hendrix) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 374

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

