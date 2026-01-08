Otega Oweh's 3/4 court heave going into halftime was the longest made shot in Kentucky history

For the sake of our sanity, we’re going to ignore the final score of Wednesday’s game between Kentucky and Missouri. Instead, we’re going to talk about one of the few exciting moments of the night.

Trailing by four in the closing seconds of the first half, Kentucky guard Otega Oweh intercepted an attempted backdoor cut pass from Missouri with two seconds left on the clock. He caught the ball near the baseline of the basket that Mizzou was trying to score on, turned around, took one dribble, and fired off a desperation heave from the opposite free-throw line that dropped straight into the basket while the buzzer was going off.

That bucket cut Kentucky’s halftime deficit to just one, 34-33, going into the intermission. And according to UK, it was the longest made field goal in program history, officially listed as a 69-foot shot.

Oweh’s heave actually built some momentum for Kentucky going into the locker room. The ‘Cats scored the first six points, capped by a fastbreak layup by Oweh, after halftime to take a 38-33 lead. Unfortunately, we know how the game would shift in Missouri’s favor down the stretch, sending UK in an 0-2 start in SEC play and full-on panic within the fanbase. But that shot sure was cool, though!

That 69-footer had us wondering what some of the other longest shots in Kentucky men’s basketball history are. Luckily, UK statistician Corey Price and BigBlueHistory.net already had those numbers queued up for us once the game ended. All the way back in 1957, under head coach Adolph Rupp, UK’s Vern Hatton hit a 47-footer that sent a game against Temple into a second overtime. Kentucky went on to win that contest in triple-overtime, 85-83, inside Memorial Coliseum.

But nearly a decade earlier, Cliff Barker hit a shot that was even longer: a 63-footer in 1949 against a Vanderbilt team that Kentucky took down 70-37. Barker’s record stood for 77 years until Oweh’s make. As a side note, in 1982, Kentucky’s Bo Lanter drilled a 55-foot shot against Mississippi State, although it came immediately after a foul call, which negated the heave.

Oweh’s 69-footer was spectacular, and one of the cooler shots the Big Blue Nation will ever see in Rupp Arena, but the end result won’t make it a fond memory in the future.