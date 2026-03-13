Otega Oweh has been doing Otega Oweh things in the SEC Tournament

We can’t go a game anymore without Otega Oweh accomplishing something that hasn’t been done by a Kentucky player in a while.

This time around, it was becoming the first Wildcat since Jamal Murray in 2016 to open an SEC Tournament with back-to-back games of at least 21 points. Oweh went for 23 points in the opener against LSU on Wednesday before dropping 21 in a close win over Missouri on Thursday. He’s now up to 1,192 points during his Kentucky career, the second-most by a Wildcat through their first two seasons since a guy named Dan Issel did it a while back — he was pretty good, so I’ve heard.

Oweh has come up clutch in both games this week in Nashville, too. Against LSU, his jumper with 1:12 left to play put Kentucky ahead by seven points, tacking on another free throw late to truly seal the win. Against Mizzou, he hit another jumper around the same, this one even more consequential. With 1:13 on the game clock, his huge bucket made it a three-point lead for the ‘Cats.

That second timely shot came shortly after Kentucky blew a 16-point second-half lead — a position that Oweh thinks they would have failed to fight back in had it happened earlier in the season. In fact, it’s a spot they did fail to fight back in against the same Missouri team in early January.

“I think we probably would have folded,” Oweh said. “We’ve been in that position before where we’ve been up in the last media (timeout) and then we just have some blunders. That’s the whole thing about the season, though. It’s long. You just keep on getting better and knowing what you gotta work on. And I feel like we’ve gotten better in that area.”

But Oweh, along with the likes of Denzel Aberdeen and Collin Chandler, remained composed down the stretch. Oweh struggled in the first half against Mizzou with only six points on 3-8 shooting, but responded with 15 more after the break. Across the final 2:34 after the Tigers took the lead, they didn’t make another field goal the rest of the way.

Kentucky will need Otega Oweh to continue doing Otega Oweh things on Friday. UK is already 0-2 against the top-seeded Florida Gators this season. If the ‘Cats want to pull off the upset, they’ll need another big game from the All-SEC guard.

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