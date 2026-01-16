Otega Oweh has been a consistent three-point shooter for Kentucky this season

While he might not be Kentucky’s best pure three-point shooter, Otega Oweh has arguably been the most consistent for this season’s roster. That’s not a sentence anyone expected to read back in the summer.

Oweh has mostly been a solid, low-volume outside shooter throughout his college career. After attempting just four as a freshman at Oklahoma, he went 20-53 (37.7 percent) as a sophomore with the Sooners. But most of that year two production came in the non-conference — Oweh shot just 7-34 (20.6 percent) from deep during conference play in 2023-24.

His consistency improved during his first season at Kentucky in 2024-25. He posted a 35.5 percent (27-76) mark from deep, even connecting on 33.3 percent (11-33) of his shots from deep during conference play. But again, this was all on relatively low volume. Oweh averaged 1.7 three-point attempts per game as a sophomore and 2.1 per game as a junior. At least through 17 games as a senior at UK, the 6-foot-5 guard has found a steady groove from long range.

Oweh is shooting 38.2 percent from deep this season on 3.2 attempts per outing — both career-highs. He’s been even better during Kentucky’s first four SEC games with a 9-18 clip from deep. He went 1-4 against Alabama, 3-4 against Mississippi, 2-4 against Mississippi State, and 3-6 against LSU. Only four times in his college career (113 games) has Oweh hit three triples in a single game, three of them happening this season.

“I’m just shooting it, not thinking,” Oweh said of his approach to three-point shooting this season. “Before I may shoot and be like, all right, I’m shooting because I’m supposed to shoot, I may be open. But now I’m like, all right, if I’m going to shoot it, let me try to actually make it. Let me be locked in and focused on this. Just me working on my shots every day, every night. I think that’s really what it is, just being confident.”

Only Trent Noah (40 percent) and Collin Chandler (38.9 percent) are shooting the ball better from deep than Oweh this season, but Noah hasn’t made any threes against a Power 6 team, while Chandler has cooled off significantly after a tremendously hot start.

.@OtegaOweh continues to hoop 🔥😮‍💨



21 PTS (6-13 FG, 3-6 3FG) | 4 REB pic.twitter.com/54bqaBH2Nu — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 15, 2026

Prior to this season, Oweh felt like he had to shoot threes when they came his way. So far this season, he’s shooting threes because he wants to. He has the confidence to keep firing, which wasn’t always the case in his first three college seasons.

Take Kentucky’s 18-point comeback win over LSU earlier this week, for example. Oweh went 3-5 from beyond the arc in just the final 10 minutes against the Tigers. The first make came right after LSU hit a three that extended its lead to eight, which Oweh cut down to five. The second came a few possessions later and made it just a one-point LSU lead. Less than a minute after that, after LSU responded with a three of its own, Oweh missed a triple before Chandler grabbed the loose ball and found Oweh again, who showed no hesitation as he rose up and knocked in another.

As good as Oweh was last season, he wasn’t confident enough in his outside shot to go through a stretch like what he did against the Tigers. He’s hit the 20-point mark in all four SEC games this season in large part due to his three-point percentage. He’s been particularly efficient from the corners all season, shooting 9-16 on those looks, per CBB Analytics.

Following a slow start to the season for his standards (being named SEC Preseason Player of the Year), Oweh has slowly worked his way back into form after missing multiple months in the offseason due to turf toe. He’s passing the ball more effectively than last season, he’s a burglar on defense, he’s still getting to the free-throw line, and he’s been borderline unstoppable in transition.

If he keeps up his three-point shooting the rest of the way, another spot on an All-SEC Team feels like a lock, regardless of where Kentucky finishes in the conference standings.

