Otega Oweh broke the internet. Even Patrick Mahomes had to react.

Otega Oweh hit a shot for the ages at the end of regulation in Kentucky’s first-round win over Santa Clara. Down three with only a few seconds remaining, it looked like the Wildcats were heading home until Oweh launched from two steps across halfcourt as time expired, burying a desperation heave to force overtime, where Kentucky finished the job.

Let’s keep the celebration going with a roundup of reactions and videos of an all-timer by Oweh. This is a March Madness shot that Big Blue Nation will remember for a long, long time.

“Major Onions!”

Even Patrick Mahomes had to chime in.

Hahah Wow Kentucky!! 🤣 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 20, 2026

@RuppArenaMike had the in-house angle from behind.

KSR’s Mario Maitland had his own version of the final shot in regulation.

This is MARCH MADNESS!!!!



Otega Oweh at the BUZZER!!!! pic.twitter.com/M3cVTYrFb2 — Mario A Maitland (@MarioMaitland_3) March 20, 2026

Meanwhile, there was madness at KSBar in the celebration, too. Who’s that guy on the bar?

The celebration of Oweh’s buzzer-beater.



Drew is on the bar. pic.twitter.com/uLxqcmNSwt — KSBar & Grille (@KSBarAndGrille) March 20, 2026

Barstool’s viewing party couldn’t believe it, either.

The Field of 68 crew, too.

Our LIVE reaction to Santa Clara and Kentucky's INSANE last-second sequence! 🤯



Join us LIVE from MGM National Harbor! ⬇️https://t.co/c4YnzC7oh3 pic.twitter.com/JTDETp09MY — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 20, 2026

This teacher is a hero for letting students celebrate this spectacular moment.

What a shot.