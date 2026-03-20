Otega Oweh broke the internet. Even Patrick Mahomes had to react.
Otega Oweh hit a shot for the ages at the end of regulation in Kentucky’s first-round win over Santa Clara. Down three with only a few seconds remaining, it looked like the Wildcats were heading home until Oweh launched from two steps across halfcourt as time expired, burying a desperation heave to force overtime, where Kentucky finished the job.
Let’s keep the celebration going with a roundup of reactions and videos of an all-timer by Oweh. This is a March Madness shot that Big Blue Nation will remember for a long, long time.
“Major Onions!”
Even Patrick Mahomes had to chime in.
@RuppArenaMike had the in-house angle from behind.
KSR’s Mario Maitland had his own version of the final shot in regulation.
Meanwhile, there was madness at KSBar in the celebration, too. Who’s that guy on the bar?
Barstool’s viewing party couldn’t believe it, either.
The Field of 68 crew, too.
This teacher is a hero for letting students celebrate this spectacular moment.
What a shot.
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