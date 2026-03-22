Otega Oweh, Denzel Aberdeen thank the BBN for their time at Kentucky

A pair of Wildcats played their last game in the blue and white on Sunday. It didn’t end how either wanted, but both will be remembered for years to come for what they contributed during their time at the University of Kentucky.

Senior guards Otega Oweh and Denzel Aberdeen at least went out swinging, too. They combined to score over half (38) of Kentucky’s points in an 82-63 second-round NCAA Tournament loss to Iowa State. Oweh went for 18 points and seven rebounds while Aberdeen posted 20 points with four made three-pointers. Both players were necessary pieces to this season’s Kentucky team, which would have fallen even shorter of preseason expectations had it not been for their play, especially in the second half of the season.

To open their final postgame press conference as college players, Oweh and Aberdeen reflected on their time in Lexington, thanking the Big Blue Nation along the way.

“First and foremost, I wanna thank BBN, Coach Mark Pope, my guy Otega, all my teammates for allowing me to step foot in the University of Kentucky,” Aberdeen said. “Ever since I stepped foot on campus, they welcomed me with warm hugs, everyone was positive with me, everyone was basically like family to me. So I wanna thank them. We didn’t get to what we wanted to get to today but I’m just proud of each and every one of my teammates, my coaches, BBN for just allowing me to be here. I’m forever grateful for them.”

“Just want to say thank you to BBN. These past two years have been amazing,” Oweh added. “Thank you, Coach Pope, obviously, for bringing me in. We fell short this year but I’m sure the guys next year are gonna come and remember this and get the job done. Playing here at Kentucky, that’s what the fans and everyone deserves is to win. I’m disappointed that we didn’t get it done this year but these past two years have been amazing. Life-changing. I’m just thankful for my teammates that I played with last year, this year, I’ll definitely never forget it, for sure.”

Oweh and Aberdeen were Kentucky’s two best players this season. Oweh earned All-SEC Second Team honors for the second straight season, averaging 18.7 points per outing in what was his best year as a college player. Aberdeen filled in at point guard for the first time in his college career, thriving in that role on his way to averaging 13.3 points and 3.5 assists per game. He also had his best season yet as a college player while at UK.

Neither player started their careers at Kentucky (Oweh at Oklahoma for two seasons, Aberdeen at Florida for three), but still managed to make significant impacts on the program in limited time.

Oweh, in particular, will go down as one of the best players to ever wear the UK jersey. From multiple game-winners against his former school, along with Friday’s half-court buzzer-beater that sent the game into overtime, to scoring over 1,200 points, he will live in the history books for a long time. By his side in the backcourt was Aberdeen, who turned into a legitimate floor general throughout his lone season as a ‘Cat.

They were Kentucky’s most consistent players this season, ones that could be relied upon to make big plays in big moments. But now they’ll head off to the next chapter of their lives.

“This is home forever now,” Oweh said.