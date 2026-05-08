Otega Oweh, Eva Hudson among 98 Wildcats graduating this weekend

It’s graduation weekend in Lexington.

The University of Kentucky’s May 2026 Commencement ceremonies are taking place Friday and Saturday in Rupp Arena. According to UK, a total of 98 current and former Wildcat student-athletes are set to graduate this week, including a few set to receive their master’s degrees: Tonie Morgan (women’s basketball), Sarah Haendiges (softball), and Ryan Mullan (baseball).

The 98 graduates are spread across 18 different UK sports. Men’s basketball has three of them, headlined by Otega Oweh, who is also going through the pre-draft process as he looks to begin his professional career. Other notable graduates include volleyball star Eva Hudson (who is already competing professionally), football’s Ty Bryant (who is graduating early and will play for UK in 2026), women’s basketball’s Teonni Key (who was recently drafted into the WNBA), and dozens more.

Kentucky men’s basketball head coach Mark Pope even sent out a thank-you video to his three graduates. Oweh is joined by former walk-ons Zach Tow and Walker Horn as Wildcats walking across the stage this week. Oweh and Horn actually already did that earlier on Friday, even sitting next to each other inside Rupp.

“Walker, Zach, and Otega. Congratulations on graduating from the University of Kentucky,” Pope said Friday. “On behalf of all of Big Blue Nation, I just want to say thank you for the incredible memories that you left us with. And I want you guys to know personally, I love you so much. Can’t wait to watch the incredible things you do in your future. Congrats, boys.”

via Instagram: otegaoweh

Below is the list of all 98 expected spring graduates, courtesy of UK. Adding in the 25 Wildcat student-athletes who graduated in December, that puts UK at 123 graduates for the 2025-26 school year.

MEN’S BASKETBALL (3)

Walker Horn

Otega Oweh

Zach Tow

FOOTBALL (10)

Henry Boyer

Elijah Brown

Ty Bryant

Fred Farrier, II

Nikolas Hall

Seth McGowan

Jack Monday

Kameron Olds

Shiyazh Pete

Jackson Schulz

MEN’S SOCCER (5)

Sebastian Conlon

Iker Erazo

Kevin Larsson

Alejandro Ruiz Garcia

Marques Muir

MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING (7)

John Broome

Gavin Hang

Logan Ingerick

Drew Johnson

Brady McInerney

Ryan Merani

Levi Sandidge

MEN’S TRACK & FIELD (6)

Miles Brush

Patrick Faust

Alexander Louis Alston

Tapiwanashe Makarawu

Clinton Muunga

Brandon Nyandoro

RIFLE (4)

Sofia Ceccarello

Brandon Evans

AJ Hotko

Martin Voss

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL (5)

Josephine Gilvin

Amelia Hassett

Teonni Key

Tonie Morgan

Jordan Obi

WOMEN’S SOCCER (6)

Dana Dahm

Madeline Eastman

Mya Gerak

Mallory Glass

Haley Hannah

Thalia Morisi

WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING (3)

Grace Frericks

Lydia Hanlon

Madison Hartley

VOLLEYBALL (1)

Eva Hudson

BASEBALL (16)

Nile Adcock

Chase Alderman

Ira Austin, IV

Jackson Bennett

Scott Campbell, Jr.

Tyler Cerny

Alexander Duffey

Carson Hansen

Jaxon Jelkin

Luke Lawrence

Will Marcy

Ryan Mullan

William Pryor

Jackson Soucie

Jayce Tharnish

Tagger Tyson

MEN’S GOLF (1)

Jack Schoenberger

MEN’S TENNIS (2)

Martin Breysach

Jaden Weekes

STUNT (11)

Peyton Anderson

Ellie Boyle

Kaylin Campbell

Ellie Drendel

Danaasia Grundy

Nevaeh Jones

Jordyn Nealy

Shayla Nguyen

Makayla Scharf

Patricia Wangwe

Jocelyn Zerr

GYMNASTICS (3)

Cadence Gormley

Isabella Rivelli

Sam Forman

SOFTBALL (6)

Lauryn Borzilleri

Madyson Clark

Emory Donaldson

Ella Emmert

Sarah Haendiges

Karissa Hamilton

WOMEN’S TENNIS (2)

Zoe Hammond

Eleanor Myers

WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (7)