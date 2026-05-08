Otega Oweh, Eva Hudson among 98 Wildcats graduating this weekend
It’s graduation weekend in Lexington.
The University of Kentucky’s May 2026 Commencement ceremonies are taking place Friday and Saturday in Rupp Arena. According to UK, a total of 98 current and former Wildcat student-athletes are set to graduate this week, including a few set to receive their master’s degrees: Tonie Morgan (women’s basketball), Sarah Haendiges (softball), and Ryan Mullan (baseball).
The 98 graduates are spread across 18 different UK sports. Men’s basketball has three of them, headlined by Otega Oweh, who is also going through the pre-draft process as he looks to begin his professional career. Other notable graduates include volleyball star Eva Hudson (who is already competing professionally), football’s Ty Bryant (who is graduating early and will play for UK in 2026), women’s basketball’s Teonni Key (who was recently drafted into the WNBA), and dozens more.
Kentucky men’s basketball head coach Mark Pope even sent out a thank-you video to his three graduates. Oweh is joined by former walk-ons Zach Tow and Walker Horn as Wildcats walking across the stage this week. Oweh and Horn actually already did that earlier on Friday, even sitting next to each other inside Rupp.
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“Walker, Zach, and Otega. Congratulations on graduating from the University of Kentucky,” Pope said Friday. “On behalf of all of Big Blue Nation, I just want to say thank you for the incredible memories that you left us with. And I want you guys to know personally, I love you so much. Can’t wait to watch the incredible things you do in your future. Congrats, boys.”
Below is the list of all 98 expected spring graduates, courtesy of UK. Adding in the 25 Wildcat student-athletes who graduated in December, that puts UK at 123 graduates for the 2025-26 school year.
MEN’S BASKETBALL (3)
- Walker Horn
- Otega Oweh
- Zach Tow
FOOTBALL (10)
- Henry Boyer
- Elijah Brown
- Ty Bryant
- Fred Farrier, II
- Nikolas Hall
- Seth McGowan
- Jack Monday
- Kameron Olds
- Shiyazh Pete
- Jackson Schulz
MEN’S SOCCER (5)
- Sebastian Conlon
- Iker Erazo
- Kevin Larsson
- Alejandro Ruiz Garcia
- Marques Muir
MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING (7)
- John Broome
- Gavin Hang
- Logan Ingerick
- Drew Johnson
- Brady McInerney
- Ryan Merani
- Levi Sandidge
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD (6)
- Miles Brush
- Patrick Faust
- Alexander Louis Alston
- Tapiwanashe Makarawu
- Clinton Muunga
- Brandon Nyandoro
RIFLE (4)
- Sofia Ceccarello
- Brandon Evans
- AJ Hotko
- Martin Voss
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL (5)
- Josephine Gilvin
- Amelia Hassett
- Teonni Key
- Tonie Morgan
- Jordan Obi
WOMEN’S SOCCER (6)
- Dana Dahm
- Madeline Eastman
- Mya Gerak
- Mallory Glass
- Haley Hannah
- Thalia Morisi
WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING (3)
- Grace Frericks
- Lydia Hanlon
- Madison Hartley
VOLLEYBALL (1)
- Eva Hudson
BASEBALL (16)
- Nile Adcock
- Chase Alderman
- Ira Austin, IV
- Jackson Bennett
- Scott Campbell, Jr.
- Tyler Cerny
- Alexander Duffey
- Carson Hansen
- Jaxon Jelkin
- Luke Lawrence
- Will Marcy
- Ryan Mullan
- William Pryor
- Jackson Soucie
- Jayce Tharnish
- Tagger Tyson
MEN’S GOLF (1)
- Jack Schoenberger
MEN’S TENNIS (2)
- Martin Breysach
- Jaden Weekes
STUNT (11)
- Peyton Anderson
- Ellie Boyle
- Kaylin Campbell
- Ellie Drendel
- Danaasia Grundy
- Nevaeh Jones
- Jordyn Nealy
- Shayla Nguyen
- Makayla Scharf
- Patricia Wangwe
- Jocelyn Zerr
GYMNASTICS (3)
- Cadence Gormley
- Isabella Rivelli
- Sam Forman
SOFTBALL (6)
- Lauryn Borzilleri
- Madyson Clark
- Emory Donaldson
- Ella Emmert
- Sarah Haendiges
- Karissa Hamilton
WOMEN’S TENNIS (2)
- Zoe Hammond
- Eleanor Myers
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (7)
- Hannah Douglas
- Julia Gunnell
- Ellyson Heine
- Allison Kruger
- Annie Murphy
- Katherine Powers
- Shelby Wingler
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