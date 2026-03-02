Otega Oweh's favorite Kentucky memory 'is still ahead of us'

Otega Oweh has produced plenty of special moments during his historical two-season run at the University of Kentucky.

A couple of game-winners against his former team, Oklahoma, immediately come to mind. His double-digit scoring streak in both seasons is another one. Crossing the 1,000-point mark as a Wildcat was certainly an impressive feat. Finishing with more 20-point games against SEC foes than any other Kentucky player over the last 30 seasons is tough to overlook.

But across his 65 games played at Kentucky and all the memories — both the fun and the disappointing — he’s gained along the way, he couldn’t single out one as his personal favorite.

Why? Because he believes that memory still hasn’t happened yet.

“I feel like my favorite moment is still ahead of us,” Oweh told KSR on Monday. “So we’re gonna see.”

Otega Oweh says his best Kentucky memory is yet to come. pic.twitter.com/awYW2oJXok — KSR (@KSRonX) March 2, 2026

Kentucky has two more regular-season games left on the schedule, one of them being Oweh’s (and Denzel Aberdeen‘s) Senior Day on Saturday at home against Florida — their final game at Rupp Arena. The SEC Tournament will follow soon after, with the NCAA Tournament not too far behind. Oweh’s time as a Wildcat is quickly coming to a close.

“I didn’t think it would be this sweet,” he said of his experience at UK. “After last year, I feel like everything happens for a reason. This year has definitely just been an amazing ride. We still got so much more to go. But these last two years have been awesome, for sure.”

The season as a whole for Kentucky hasn’t gone as it was expected back in October, but the chance to make some serious noise in the postseason is still fully on the table. Oweh is confident that noise will create unforgettable March Madness memories.

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.