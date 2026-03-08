Otega Oweh's final game at Rupp Arena was wasted on an ugly loss

Otega Oweh made sure his final game at Rupp Arena counted — it just won’t count as a win in the record book.

You hate to think about what Kentucky’s 84-77 loss to No. 5 Florida would have looked like if it wasn’t for Oweh. His 17 first-half points were more than the rest of his teammates combined (15) at the intermission. He finished Senior Day with 28 points (his third time reaching that mark over the last three weeks), surrounded by friends and family, receiving a massive ovation from the jam-packed Rupp crowd that was magnificent even when Florida scored the first 11 points and led by 20 in the first half.

Oweh’s final line consisted of 28 points, five rebounds, two assists, and a steal in 38 minutes of action. He shot 8-21 from the field to get there, but did go 4-8 from deep and nailed all eight of his free-throw attempts. There were times his focus waned, which was not unusual for the entire Kentucky team in this one, but he was far from the reason Florida led from start to finish.

One last time for Otega Oweh at Rupp Arena pic.twitter.com/VdmM240mDH — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) March 7, 2026

In a season that has fallen short of expectations, Oweh has been one of the few bright spots. While sometimes frustrating to watch, he was always consistent. He reached double-figures in every single game he played at Rupp Arena this season, going under that mark only once in a road win over South Carolina. 14 of his 18 SEC games saw him score 20 or more points. He’s going to make his second straight All-SEC Team when it’s all said and done.

This is a player who will soon leave UK as one of the best talents to come through Lexington in the last decade — pretty good company to be in. But his final game at Rupp will forever have a sour taste in his mouth. There are only two more guaranteed games of Oweh weaing the blue and white, and that’s sad to hear. He said earlier this week that his favorite UK memory is yet to come. Let’s hope that’s still the case.

Saturday was supposed to be a day-long celebration for Oweh and the Wildcats. That was only true until the ball was tipped.

