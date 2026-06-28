Otega Oweh will wear a new number for the Oklahoma City Thunder

Otega Oweh came off the board with the 41st pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. That makes two players in each of Mark Pope’s first two years who were selected 41st overall (Koby Brea went to the Suns last year in his spot) after Pope himself went 41st to the Pacers back in 1996. Oweh’s arrival in Oklahoma City became official this week when he received his jersey at the introductory press conference.

Oweh will wear #13 for the Thunder after repping the #00 two years at Kentucky. It is unclear why he switched it up, considering how perfect a selection 00 was for O.O. That being said, Oweh wore #3 during his freshman and sophomore years with the Oklahoma Sooners, and considering Jared McCain has already claimed #3 for the Thunder, perhaps #13 was his next best option.

Oweh spoke about his return to Oklahoma, saying, “I’m home. I’m back home in OKC. I’m excited to get this going. The type of player you’re getting is a junkyard dog… I’m a real down-to-Earth dude. Hope I can see all Thunder fans walking around outside and interact with me.”

Now that Oweh is an official member of the National Basketball Association, Mr. and Mrs. Oweh have done the uncanny feat of procreating both an NBA and NBA player. Otega’s brother, Odafe Oweh, who plays linebacker for the Washington Commanders, was on site when his little brother received his NBA jersey.

“Jesus,” Odafe said as he held up the threads, “(The name) Oweh on an NBA Jersey…two leagues. That is crazy.”

It is, in fact, crazy. There have only been a handful of brothers in history to play in each league, but even crazier, there are two with the 2026 draft class. In addition to the Owehs, Koa Peat, whose brother Andrus is a 10-year NFL veteran and All-Pro lineman, will suit up for the Phoenix Suns this year. Meanwhile, my five-year-old son regularly walks into doors.

Congrats to Otega and all the Owehs. Keep being great.