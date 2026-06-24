Otega Oweh is in good shape to hear his name called in round two of the NBA Draft

Jayden Quaintance going 20th to the San Antonio Spurs was one of the surprise picks on day one of the 2026 NBA Draft. Will we have another Kentucky-themed surprise in store for tonight’s second round?

If we trust the mock draft projections, Otega Oweh remains in good shape to hear his name called — it’s just a matter of how soon or late he’ll go. In the aftermath of a chalky first round, big-name outlets have been dropping second-round mocks this morning. Most of them include Oweh, although his range appears to be all over the place. He could go as early as the 30s, as late as the 50s, or, in the case of ESPN, completely undrafted.

Below are several updated draft pick predictions for Oweh. The second round of the draft begins tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Oweh’s stock was helped out in the pre-draft process by the players who could have stayed in the draft but opted to return to college for another season. The 6-foot-5 guard was also a standout on the hardwood during the NBA Draft Combine in May. The draft experts praise him for his slashing ability and willingness to get downhill.

“I feel like I’m going to have a real successful NBA career,” Oweh said in a video by Tim Lang. “My biggest thing is making an impact on whatever team I’m on. My brothers, they always said the cream will rise to the top. So it’s just continue to do what you do, continue to work, and you’re gonna be seen. That’s just been my mindset all my life.”

Oweh just turned 23 years old, which is on the older side when it comes to the draft, but he’s someone who could make a more immediate impact after years of college production. Improving his jump shot and tightening up his handle will go a long way in determining if he sticks or not. But his NBA career could be solely defined by whether or not he can turn into a lockdown perimeter defender.

Regardless, he’s a high-level athlete who is worthy of a team taking a second-round flier on. We’ll see if it happens tonight.

“It don’t feel real, if I’m being honest,” he said of potentially being drafted. “It’s not going to feel real until I get my name called.”