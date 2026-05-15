Otega Oweh had another 20-point performance at the NBA Combine

Otega Oweh followed up a stellar NBA Combine debut by getting more buckets in his second scrimmage, the final one from the pre-Draft event in Chicago.

The former Kentucky shooting guard scored a game-high 21 points on Thursday at Wintrust Arena. Oweh missed all five of his three-point attempts, but still shot 50% from the field and netted 9-10 free throw attempts. He also tallied five rebounds, a steal, and an assist in a losing effort for Team Weems. It was a solid follow-up for No. 00, who scored 20 points on day one.

In two games, Oweh averaged 20.5 points per contest. Only Tennessee’s Ja’Kobi Gillespie (21.5) scored more points per game over the two days of five-on-five scrimmages at the NBA Combine.

Our guy @OtegaOweh is showing off his CRAZY Athleticism at the NBA Draft Combine this week 🐰🤯 pic.twitter.com/aClee7aVYI — Blue Chips Media (@BlueChipsBBN) May 14, 2026

After showing off in front of front offices at the NBA Combine, Oweh will spend the next few weeks traveling around the country for individual workouts with NBA teams. He’s expected to be in Dallas to work out for the Mavericks in the near future. If all goes well, the former Cat will hear his name called in the second round of June’s NBA Draft. Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman updated his mock draft following the NBA Combine and has Oweh slotted at No. 49 overall.

Let’s Watch Oweh Hit Some Game-Winners

There was plenty of anxiety surrounding the Kentucky basketball program throughout this week’s NBA Combine. We’ve made it to Friday. Let’s have a little fun. Watching these Otega Oweh game-winners will never get old. Poor Oklahoma. He really did just twist a dagger into the Sooners over and over again.

As cool as those were, it’s hard to beat Oweh’s NCAA Tournament game-winner. Even though it was just a first-round win, there aren’t too many better game-winners in the history of Kentucky basketball.

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