Otega Oweh helps Kentucky newcomers understand why beating Tennessee matters: 'You just don't like them instantly.'

Shortly before the team’s trip down to Knoxville on Friday, Otega Oweh sent a group message to the entire Kentucky basketball team — a TikTok from the Wildcats’ trip to Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center last season. Kerr Kriisa was out for the year with a broken foot and Lamont Butler had been ruled out, forcing Jaxson Robinson to take over at point guard, followed by Andrew Carr’s injured back flaring up a minute into the game and taking him off the floor the rest of the way.

Severely shorthanded as double-digit underdogs, Mark Pope‘s group managed to shoot 50 percent from the field and 50 percent from three in the unlikely 78-73 win at No. 8 Tennessee. Koby Brea led the way with 18 points, followed by Robinson with 17, Oweh with 14 and Ansley Almonor with 12, Brea, Robinson and Almonor combining for 11 made 3-pointers. Amari Williams contributed a 10-point, 15-rebound double-double, too.

Up one with 25 seconds left, Oweh was fouled and sent to the line, knocking down both to go up three. The Volunteers respond with a missed three and another foul to send No. 00 back to the charity stripe to a chorus of “Go Big Blue” chants. He, again, hits both and the Wildcats leave with the victory.

That moment at the end, celebrating with his teammates and Big Blue Nation in enemy territory? It was special, something he now wants this new group to experience for themselves.

“Otega sent a message to the group, some TikTok about their two wins last season against Tennessee,” Andrija Jelavic said Friday. “And we were just like, ‘We need to get busy.'”

“It was last year when we were at Tennessee, and I was at the free throw line, and they just started chanting, ‘Go Big Blue,'” Oweh added. “So I was like, ‘Yeah, let’s go in there and do that again. Let’s have them cheer ‘Go Big Blue’ in their home arena.”

It’s familiar territory for this program, interestingly enough, winning three straight at Thompson-Boling Arena and five of six dating back to 2019-20. Knoxville has been very, very good to the Wildcats, even as massive underdogs. Kentucky got that one last season in Pope’s first year, along with the return trip to Lexington.

The Volunteers, though, got the last laugh when it mattered most, running away with it in the Sweet 16 to send the blue and white home from Indianapolis and the NCAA Tournament. UK won the battles, but UT won the war — at least in 2024-25.

Does that impact how the Wildcats are approaching this one? Oweh isn’t singling out that specific loss, but rather the importance of what a win would do for this team and what it would mean for a fanbase that truly hates the orange.

“If I’m being honest, I’m not even thinking about that really,” he said of the Sweet 16 loss. “I just really want to get a win. Obviously, we know – I know what it is to play Tennessee every time I do. So, yeah, it’s that emotion tied to it as well, but I’m really just trying to get this win.”

Only Oweh, Collin Chandler, Brandon Garrison and Trent Noah return from those rivalry matchups a year ago in Pope’s first as head coach. It’s on them to relay the message to the rest of their teammates about how good it feels to beat the Vols and how much it hurts to lose. They experienced both.

It helps having a pair of Kentucky boys in Malachi Moreno and Jasper Johnson — they certainly know about this one — along with two intraconference transfers with their own history with Tennessee.

To put it simply, the message is spreading quickly.

“Everyone already knows. We’ve got a lot of Kentucky guys, and on top of that, a couple of guys that played in the SEC,” Oweh said. “So everyone knows the stakes. On top of that, we just want to win the game and get on the right side of this road trip, really.”

Maybe the best example of learning on the fly? Jelavic, who is experiencing all of this for the very first time — college basketball, rivalries, everything. He knows nothing about Tennessee except for the fact that he has to hate the Volunteers.

So he hates them.

“It’s definitely big,” he said of the UT rivalry. “I see fans texting me all the time, it’s one of the biggest rivalries. I don’t even know them, but you just adapt to that rivalry and you just don’t like them instantly.

“I really, and we really, want to go out there and make a statement against them.”