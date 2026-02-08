Otega Oweh hit the 20-point mark again, but his defense and playmaking saved Kentucky

Another SEC game, another 20-plus points for Otega Oweh. It was just another day at the office for the SEC Player of the Year candidate. For it to come against Tennessee, a team he had struggled with during his previous four matchups with the Volunteers, only added to the impressive run he’s on right now.

Coming into Saturday’s game, Oweh was averaging 13 points per outing on just 36 percent shooting against the Vols. But this time around, the senior guard finished with 21 points in yet another Kentucky comeback win over Tennessee. He shot 10-17 from the field, chipping in four rebounds and a pair of assists throughout his team-high 35 minutes played. That’s now nine out of 11 SEC games this season he’s reached the 20-point mark.

“He’s got to be somewhere in pretty exclusive company with what he’s doing in SEC play right now,” Head coach Mark Pope said postgame.

Oweh’s ability to manufacture points has undoubtedly been impressive over the last several weeks. He even shot 1-4 from the free-throw line and missed his lone three-pointer against Tennessee, but consistently found ways to get to the rim regardless. Remember his acrobatic reverse layup that nearly touched the top of the backboard before it dropped in? The one that gave Kentucky a 61-60 edge with six minutes left, its first lead since early in the opening half?

Me too.

OH MY, OWEH 🙀



📺 – ESPN pic.twitter.com/SvFEwm8Eq4 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 8, 2026

But it’s not just the scoring that’s been impressive. Pope admitted that Oweh’s first-half defensive performance was not his best. His decision-making on the final possession of the first half was questionable at best. But he shored up both of those areas when it mattered most.

Oweh held Tennessee point guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie, who had 14 points in the first half, to just a single point after the intermission. He then made arguably the best assist of the night, wrapping a pass around a Vol defender while underneath his own basket, somehow finding a wide-open Collin Chandler for a triple that put the ‘Cats up by three with about 30 seconds to go.

“The way he’s grown, it just is incredible. It’s really incredible,” Pope said of Oweh. “He did not have a good first half. He was really frustrated on the defensive end, a lot of that had to do with Tennessee. But man he stepped up, and made great under control, super physical, demanding plays.”

Kentucky is now 8-3 this season when Oweh scores 20 or more points, five of those wins coming against conference foes. After a slow start to a season that was filled with high expectations, he’s responded about as well as anyone could have asked for since the turn of the new year. We’re seeing exactly why Oweh was named the SEC Preseason Player of the Year back in the offseason. He might just parlay it into winning the real award altogether.

“Of course,” Chandler said when asked if Oweh is the conference player of the year right now. “I don’t think there’s a doubt in that.”

