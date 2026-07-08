Otega Oweh is in a Boot at the NBA Summer League

The walking boot is becoming Otega Oweh‘s favorite summer accessory. For the second straight offseason, the sensational shooting guard has been rocking the clunky footwear near the hardwood.

Ahead of his final season at Kentucky, fans spotted him in a boot while hanging out near rec courts. He was sidelined by turf toe for weeks leading into the season, and there was some clear rust once the action tipped off in November.

This summer, the injury bug has crawled up into his ankle. The Oklahoma City Thunder’s second-round draft pick appeared to roll his left ankle in the second of three Salt Lake City Summer League games. He was spotted on the sideline for the finale in that fashionable walking boot.

Looks like Otega Oweh is in a boot after getting injured during OKC’s last game pic.twitter.com/CQpGT38Mwz — Justin Martinez (@Justintohoops) July 8, 2026

The severity of Oweh’s injury is unclear. That sentence was no fun to type, so let’s pull a Sherlock Holmes and use the power of deduction.

The NBA Summer League in Vegas begins on Friday for the Thunder and will feature at least four games over the next week. An ankle injury can sideline a player for a month or more. Even if it’s the most minor sprain possible, is a basketball player who just got drafted in the NBA gonna push it to play in the NBA Summer League? Doubtful.

Prior to suffering the ankle injury, in Oweh’s debut, he scored 8 points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3FG), and added four rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a blocked shot. He had five rebounds and was 1-7 from the field when he rolled his ankle against Atlanta.

Otega Oweh putting his two-way impact on display 💯



The Thunder’s second round pick is showing off at the Salt Lake City Summer League! pic.twitter.com/zDBmKKSWUj — NBA (@NBA) July 4, 2026

The Kentucky Wildcats are preparing to embark on a team bonding trip to Las Vegas to watch Oweh in action at the NBA Summer League. After this injury, they might need to alter the schedule to catch a few different games featuring former Wildcats.

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