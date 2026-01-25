Otega Oweh is proud of his 'son' Jasper Johnson: 'He could do that with his eyes closed.'
loading...
We've talked and written about Rick Pitino more positively over the last two years than I ever thought was possible sitting where we all sat in 2017...Read Full Story
Kentucky's 72-63 win over Ole Miss wasn't pretty. In fact, it was quite the opposite. That first half was especially hard to watch, even if Mark Pope...Read Full Story
Points were hard to come by for Kentucky in the first half against Ole Miss. But freshman guard Jasper Johnson went on a run midway through the half...Read Full Story
Travis Perry's Kentucky homecoming did not go his way. When the former Wildcat played the game out in his head in the days leading up to it, he...Read Full Story
This Kentucky team may not look how we thought it would before the season, both in personnel due to injuries, and playing style, but the Cats keep...Read Full Story
Otega Oweh is in historic company with his latest scoring explosion vs. Ole Miss on Saturday. After scoring 23 points, including 20 in the second...Read Full Story
Through the first 39 minutes of Saturday's game in Rupp Arena, Collin Chandler was shooting just 1-9 from the field, including a 1-6 mark from...Read Full Story
The Kentucky Wildcats had two orders of business today: defeat Ole Miss to extend their winning streak to five games, then get home and ride out the...Read Full Story
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard