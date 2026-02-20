Otega Oweh is putting up 'pretty historic' numbers at Kentucky, but Mark Pope believes he's capable of more

Otega Oweh was a rockstar in Kentucky’s loss to Georgia — offensively, at least — tying a career-high 28 points on 11-18 shooting and 3-5 from three, taking over the game at times and keeping the Wildcats alive, despite the final results. It was his 10th 20-point effort in 13 SEC games on the night he received a commemorative painted ball for scoring his 1,000th point in the blue and white, just the fifth transfer to hit the mark.

Interestingly enough, though, Mark Pope wasn’t there to sing his praises after the 86-78 defeat. In his eyes, the Preseason SEC Player of the Year needed to do more to close out the 12-point comeback, four turnovers and three missed free throws among Oweh’s costly negatives, among other defensive slip-ups.

“I think O was probably disappointed with his game tonight,” he said postgame. “You know, the breakdowns that mattered in the game were tough. And he’s carrying a lot of burden on our team. I know he wants to put a better performance out there on the floor.”

After reviewing the tape, did the breakdowns outweigh all of the good Oweh brought to the table in the eight-point loss? Well, yeah. They’re just as frustrating now as they were in real time, as crazy as all of it sounds in an efficient 28-point night.

“Well, here’s the thing: the standard is so high. So you talk about an elite on-paper offensive performance — like, it was really elite, I think he’s 11 for 17, whatever,” Pope said Thursday. “He’s well over one point possession. The four turnovers were painful, but he produced so much. He also had four assists and his MP4Ts (make plays for teammates) were pretty good.”

His biggest gripes came on the defensive end, though, the Wildcats providing little-to-no pushback against the Bulldogs as a team. That wasn’t all on Oweh, but he deserves at least some of the blame.

Mind you, it’s all because he simply puts his superstar guard on a different level when it comes to accountability — and so does the senior leader. He wants to lead his team to wins every night, and while he put forth a winning performance as a scorer, other aspects of his game contributed to the deficit and loss.

Pope loves being able to expect more from Oweh, because he knows he’s capable.

“We also gave up 1.26 points for possession. On the defensive end, it was the worst defensive performance that Georgia has faced the entire season in the SEC. That’s not us. If you give up numbers like that, you’re not going to be successful against any team,” Pope said. “Otega’s standard is incredibly high — it might be a higher standard than just about any other player in the country, so when I talk about being frustrated and disappointed, I know that he looks at it like, hey, there’s good stuff there, but his standard is so high that he wants more and he should.

“He should. I love the fact that he’s driven that way.”

His criticisms aren’t meant to minimize his greatness and all Oweh has accomplished wearing the uniform. In fact, it’s the opposite.

Pope wants Mr. OO to recognize that he’s not just capable of great things at Kentucky, but he’s a legendary type of player who should do legendary things every time he steps on the floor. That includes playing at the level he did as a scorer on the other end of the floor, along with minimizing those game-altering mistakes.

Fortunately for all of us, they’re on the same page.

“There’s no balance in this game. We have to do what we have to do, right? So that doesn’t mean it’s easy,” Pope said. “It might mean that it’s hard to approach the level that he’s striving for, but there’s not a lot of balance. We’ve got to guard, and we’ve got to make plays for each other. We’ve got to play with pace. That’s what we do, and that’s what he’s doing.

“What Otega Oweh is doing right now is pretty historic. It’s incredibly impressive. And he wants more.”