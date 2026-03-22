Otega Oweh is ready to move on from his miracle shot as opening-round face of March Madness

All it took was a 40-footer at the buzzer to become the only thing anybody wanted to talk about in the NCAA Tournament going into the Round of 32, Otega Oweh the unofficial face of March Madness through 36 games, including the First Four and complete opening round. Without his heroics, Kentucky is home right now, preparing for the biggest offseason of Mark Pope’s career with the program taking on a third first-round loss in five years. Instead, the Wildcats are just a couple of hours away from a chance at a second straight Sweet 16.

With that has become a new level of stardom for the All-SEC guard, earning an NIL deal with Buffalo Wild Wings and doing hits with ESPN while a new highlight montage and angle seemingly shared every couple of minutes.

“Yeah, it’s crazy. It’s everywhere, obviously, so there’s no getting away from it,” he told KSR. “But you just got to enjoy the moment, obviously — this is March Madness. That was a crazy experience. So you just got to enjoy it.”

His teammates have lost count just how many times they’ve watched the replay as the biggest brand in college basketball has gotten the biggest spotlight since the start of the event — exactly how it should be.

“I’ve watched it a lot of times. I’ve watched it probably 20, 30 times already,” Mo Dioubate said. “Every time I watch it, I still get chills about it. It’s amazing. It’s an amazing moment.”

“A lot, actually,” Brandon Garrison added. “We’ve been — we was in the room yesterday just chilling and just playing it back. I’s everywhere right now, so it was hard to miss.”

Denzel Aberdeen won a national championship at Florida last season and got to feel the confetti fall on his head with a ring to make it permanent, so it’d be almost impossible to top that moment.

Don’t underestimate the magnitude of that shot as far as individual moments are concerned, though, he says. Big-picture, the Gators’ run was a once-in-a-lifetime deal, but to be centimeters away from being one-and-done in the tournament, still alive to tell the tale? That’s pretty darn special, too.

“It’s been all over my feed, so (I’ve watched it) probably hundreds of times,” he told KSR. “… I definitely named it top two (among March Madness moments). I don’t know where I want to rank it yet, but that was a crazy shot. I’m proud of him, super proud of him. … He’s just a winner, so I’m not shocked at all it went in.”

For Dioubate, who has been to a Final Four himself at Alabama, said the shot is easily the best moment he’s experienced playing college basketball.

“It’s number one, for sure. My adrenaline has never felt like that in March,” he added. “That’s the number one moment for me.”

Will the celebrity status get to Oweh’s head? His teammates joked they won’t let that happen — nor are they concerned the senior guard will let it get to that point. Privately, he almost immediately turned his attention toward the next game, focusing on what it will take to pull off the upset vs. Iowa State on Sunday.

“I mean, he’s not even the type of person to kind of be boastful when it comes to stuff like that,” Kam Williams said. “He’s definitely like, you know, next play mentality kind of dude or next game mentality kind of dude. So, I mean, obviously in the moment, he’s going to let it all soak in and stuff, but he definitely put it in the past already.

“If you don’t ask him about it, he’s not going to talk about it either. He’s definitely ready because this is his last ride as a senior. He definitely wants to push everyone to keep winning.”

“He’s been through that, throughout years of college basketball, so it’s second nature to him,” Garrison added. “Luckily he’s been through that, so his head is not going to be too big.”

His take? The Wildcats know him all too well, clearly.

When asked if he was tired of talking about his miracle heave, he admitted that as much as he’s loved the attention and survival, there is too much ahead to worry about what’s now in the past.

“I’m not tired of it, but I’m ready to get going on to that next one, for real,” he told KSR.

There will be a day, though, where he realizes the once-in-a-lifetime shot is forever, something he’ll be telling his great grandkids about with that highlight added to all of the all-time March Madness moments not only for Kentucky, but the entire sport.

For now, that day can wait.

“It hasn’t hit me yet because I’m still in the moment, so it’s going to be more like once everything’s done, I’m going to pull myself out and obviously reflect,” Oweh said. “But it’s crazy. Obviously, you’ve got to be present and enjoy it, but I’m excited to get on to the next game.”

There is more madness to be made, thankfully. Time to see what’s up next for Oweh and these Cardiac Cats.