Otega Oweh joined Kentucky's 1,000 Point Club in loss at Florida

Drew Franklin1 hour ago

With a 16-foot jumper in the first half against Florida, Otega Oweh became a card-carrying member of Kentucky Basketball’s 1,000 Point Club. Oweh is the 63rd Wildcat to score 1,000 career points, but only the 17th player to reach the milestone in just two seasons.

Oweh entered the game with 995 career points in a Kentucky uniform, then scored 13 points in the loss to the Gators to cross the 1,000-point mark. He has scored in double figures in all 25 games this season and in 58 of his 61 games at Kentucky.

The SEC’s Preseason Player of the Year now sits between Jimmy Dan Conner and Bobby Watson on Kentucky‘s all-time scoring list. Congrats to Double Zero, even if he’d surely trade the milestone for a flight home with a win.

Kentucky’s 1,000 Point Club

PLAYERPOINTSSEASONSGAMES
Dan Issel2,138383
Kenny Walker2,0804132
Jack Givens2,0384123
Keith Bogans1,9234135
Tony Delk1,8904133
Jamal Mashburn1,843398
Kevin Grevey1,801384
Tayshaun Prince1,7754135
Cotton Nash1,770378
Alex Groza1,7444120
Ed Davender1,6374129
Louie Dampier1,575380
Patrick Patterson1,564397
Mike Casey1,535382
Ralph Beard1,5174139
Melvin Turpin1,5094123
Cliff Hagan1,475377
Pat Riley1,464380
Johnny Cox1,461384
Joe Crawford1,4384127
Kyle Macy1,411398
Winston Bennett1,3994133
Rick Robey1,3954105
Gerald Fitch1,3914127
Mike Phillips1,3674120
Mike Pratt1,359381
Frank Ramsey1,344391
Ramel Bradley1,3264128
Jim Andrews1,320380
Sam Bowie1,285396
Jim Master1,2834121
John Pelphrey1,2574114
Scott Padgett1,2524122
Darius Miller1,2484152
Jodie Meeks1,246381
Tom Parker1,238380
Deron Feldhaus1,2324124
Derrick Hord1,2204124
Bill Spivey1,213263
Chuck Hayes1,2114134
Rodrick Rhodes1,209399
Wayne Turner1,1704151
Reggie Hanson1,1674110
Derrick Miller1,1564105
Antonio Reeves1,155267
Vernon Hatton1,153376
Wallace Jones1,1514131
Randolph Morris1,123389
Oscar Tshiebwe1,117266
Jeff Sheppard1,0914139
Bill Lickert1,076373
Rex Chapman1,073261
Dirk Minniefield1,0694123
Terrence Jones1,064276
Jamaal Magloire1,0644145
Erik Daniels1,0534127
Jim Line1,0414135
Bob Burrow1,023251
Doron Lamb1,018278
Ron Mercer1,013276
Jimmy Dan Conner1,009385
Otega Oweh1,008261
Bobby Watson1,001396

