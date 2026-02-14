Otega Oweh joined Kentucky's 1,000 Point Club in loss at Florida
With a 16-foot jumper in the first half against Florida, Otega Oweh became a card-carrying member of Kentucky Basketball’s 1,000 Point Club. Oweh is the 63rd Wildcat to score 1,000 career points, but only the 17th player to reach the milestone in just two seasons.
Oweh entered the game with 995 career points in a Kentucky uniform, then scored 13 points in the loss to the Gators to cross the 1,000-point mark. He has scored in double figures in all 25 games this season and in 58 of his 61 games at Kentucky.
The SEC’s Preseason Player of the Year now sits between Jimmy Dan Conner and Bobby Watson on Kentucky‘s all-time scoring list. Congrats to Double Zero, even if he’d surely trade the milestone for a flight home with a win.
Kentucky’s 1,000 Point Club
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|SEASONS
|GAMES
|Dan Issel
|2,138
|3
|83
|Kenny Walker
|2,080
|4
|132
|Jack Givens
|2,038
|4
|123
|Keith Bogans
|1,923
|4
|135
|Tony Delk
|1,890
|4
|133
|Jamal Mashburn
|1,843
|3
|98
|Kevin Grevey
|1,801
|3
|84
|Tayshaun Prince
|1,775
|4
|135
|Cotton Nash
|1,770
|3
|78
|Alex Groza
|1,744
|4
|120
|Ed Davender
|1,637
|4
|129
|Louie Dampier
|1,575
|3
|80
|Patrick Patterson
|1,564
|3
|97
|Mike Casey
|1,535
|3
|82
|Ralph Beard
|1,517
|4
|139
|Melvin Turpin
|1,509
|4
|123
|Cliff Hagan
|1,475
|3
|77
|Pat Riley
|1,464
|3
|80
|Johnny Cox
|1,461
|3
|84
|Joe Crawford
|1,438
|4
|127
|Kyle Macy
|1,411
|3
|98
|Winston Bennett
|1,399
|4
|133
|Rick Robey
|1,395
|4
|105
|Gerald Fitch
|1,391
|4
|127
|Mike Phillips
|1,367
|4
|120
|Mike Pratt
|1,359
|3
|81
|Frank Ramsey
|1,344
|3
|91
|Ramel Bradley
|1,326
|4
|128
|Jim Andrews
|1,320
|3
|80
|Sam Bowie
|1,285
|3
|96
|Jim Master
|1,283
|4
|121
|John Pelphrey
|1,257
|4
|114
|Scott Padgett
|1,252
|4
|122
|Darius Miller
|1,248
|4
|152
|Jodie Meeks
|1,246
|3
|81
|Tom Parker
|1,238
|3
|80
|Deron Feldhaus
|1,232
|4
|124
|Derrick Hord
|1,220
|4
|124
|Bill Spivey
|1,213
|2
|63
|Chuck Hayes
|1,211
|4
|134
|Rodrick Rhodes
|1,209
|3
|99
|Wayne Turner
|1,170
|4
|151
|Reggie Hanson
|1,167
|4
|110
|Derrick Miller
|1,156
|4
|105
|Antonio Reeves
|1,155
|2
|67
|Vernon Hatton
|1,153
|3
|76
|Wallace Jones
|1,151
|4
|131
|Randolph Morris
|1,123
|3
|89
|Oscar Tshiebwe
|1,117
|2
|66
|Jeff Sheppard
|1,091
|4
|139
|Bill Lickert
|1,076
|3
|73
|Rex Chapman
|1,073
|2
|61
|Dirk Minniefield
|1,069
|4
|123
|Terrence Jones
|1,064
|2
|76
|Jamaal Magloire
|1,064
|4
|145
|Erik Daniels
|1,053
|4
|127
|Jim Line
|1,041
|4
|135
|Bob Burrow
|1,023
|2
|51
|Doron Lamb
|1,018
|2
|78
|Ron Mercer
|1,013
|2
|76
|Jimmy Dan Conner
|1,009
|3
|85
|Otega Oweh
|1,008
|2
|61
|Bobby Watson
|1,001
|3
|96
