Otega Oweh, Malachi Moreno earn All-SEC honors for 2025-26
Kentucky‘s season has not gone as planned, but we know a few individual trophies will be shipped off to Lexington, thanks to standout play from the Wildcats’ two All-Southeastern Conference performers.
The league’s coaches announced Monday that Otega Oweh and Malachi Moreno have earned honors for their play in 2025-26, the former taking home Second Team All-SEC accolades and the latter being named to the All-Freshman Team.
This is Oweh’s second consecutive Second Team All-SEC bid while Moreno becomes Mark Pope’s first All-Freshman Team honoree coaching the Wildcats.
The senior guard finished his final regular season of college basketball averaging career-highs of 18.2 points, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while adding 4.5 rebounds per game. He scored in double figures in 30 of 31 regular season games with 16 games of 20-plus. During SEC play, he averaged 21.1 points and topped the 20-point threshold in 14 of 18 games — the most of anyone in the league. His 22 20-point efforts against conference foes are the most of any Kentucky player dating back to at least 1996-97. Jodie Meeks, Jamal Murray, Malik Monk and Antonio Reeves are the only other Wildcats to average at least 21.0 points per contest in the league.
Oweh’s 1,148 points in the blue and white are third-most by a transfer and fourth-most among players in their first two seasons in Lexington.
As for Moreno, the former top-30 recruit came in and started 25 of 31 games as a freshman, leading the Wildcats in rebounding and blocked shots while finishing the regular season averaging 8.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest. He’s shooting a team-best 58.7 percent from the field with a trio of double-doubles. The Georgetown native ranks seventh among SEC rookies in scoring, second in rebounds and first in blocks.
His best moment in year one came in Baton Rouge, hitting a game-winning buzzer-beater at LSU to complete an 18-point comeback for the Wildcats.
Moreno was also selected to the SEC Community Service Team last week.
Can the individual accolades lead to team success over the next several weeks? It starts in Nashville at the SEC Tournament.
2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Awards announced
All-SEC First Team
- Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas
- Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Tennessee
- Thomas Haugh, Florida
- Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama
- Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt
All-SEC Second Team
- Nate Ament, Tennessee
- Rueben Chinyelu, Florida
- Mark Mitchell, Missouri
- Otega Oweh, Kentucky
- Dailyn Swain, Texas
All-SEC Third Team
- Rashaun Agee, Texas A&M
- Alex Condon, Florida
- Keyshawn Hall, Auburn
- Aden Holloway, Alabama
- Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State
SEC All-Defensive Team
- Rueben Chinyelu, Florida
- Somto Cyril, Georgia
- Felix Okpara, Tennessee
- Billy Richmond III, Arkansas
- Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt
SEC All-Freshman Team
- Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas
- Amari Allen, Alabama
- Nate Ament, Tennessee
- Malachi Moreno, Kentucky
- Meleek Thomas, Arkansas
Coach of the Year: Todd Golden, Florida
Player of the Year: Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Rueben Chinyelu, Florida
Newcomer of the Year: Dailyn Swain, Texas
Freshman of the Year: Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas
Sixth-Man of the Year: Urban Klavzar, Florida
Defensive Player of the Year: Rueben Chinyelu, Florida
