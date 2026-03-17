Otega Oweh named to NABC All-District Team for second straight season

In both seasons as a Kentucky Wildcat, Otega Oweh has earned an All-District nod.

On Tuesday, the National Association of Basketball Coaches announced its 2025-26 Division I All-District Teams and District Coaches of the Year. Oweh was named to the Central District Second Team this time around, a year after being named to the First Team in 2024-25. The senior guard was also tabbed to the All-SEC Second Team earlier this month, his second consecutive season taking home that honor.

In 34 games played for the ‘Cats this season, Oweh has averaged 18.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.8 steals in 32.4 minutes per outing. He’s shot 46.3 percent from the field, 33.6 percent from deep, and 72.8 percent from the free-throw line. Oweh has posted double-figures in scoring in 33 of his 34 games this season, reaching the 20-point mark in all but four of his 18 games against SEC competition.

Per UK Athletics, Oweh’s 618 points this season rank second most in program history by a transfer player. He’s also the first Wildcat since Jamal Mashburn in 1992 and 1993 to post back-to-back seasons with at least 575 points. His 1,202 points rank second-most by a Kentucky player in their first two seasons wearing the blue and white, trailing only Bill Spivey’s 1,218 points over 70 years ago.

Not too shabby for the former Oklahoma Sooner, eh? Oweh will have a chance to add to his point total this week when (7) Kentucky takes on (10) Santa Clara in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday (12:15 p.m. ET | CBS) in St. Louis.

The NABC All-District Teams are made up of 10 total districts across the country: Central, East, Great Lakes, Gulf, Mid Atlantic, Mountain, North Atlantic, Pacific, Southeast, and South Atlantic. 20 total players were named to the First and Second Teams for each district. Oweh was joined by familiar names on the All-Central District Second Team, such as Louisville’s Mikel Brown Jr., Kansas’ Flory Bidunga, and Missouri’s Mark Mitchell. Western Kentucky’s Teagan Moore, a Bluegrass native from Owen County, also made the Second Team.

Below is the complete list of the All-Central District honorees.

2025-26 All-Central District Teams

First Team

Nate Ament, Tennessee

Robbie Avila, Saint Louis

Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Tennessee

Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State

Milan Momcilovic, Iowa State

Darryn Peterson, Kansas

Pryce Sandfort, Nebraska

Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

Second Team

Flory Bidunga, Kansas

Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville

Ryan Conwell, Louisville

Melvin Council Jr., Kansas

Fred King, Murray State

Tyler Lundblade, Belmont

Rienk Mast, Nebraska

Mark Mitchell, Missouri

Teagan Moore, Western Ky.

Otega Oweh, Kentucky

Coach of the Year: Fred Hoiberg, Nebraska