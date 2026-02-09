Otega Oweh named SEC Co-Player of the Week

After another impressive two-game stretch from Otega Oweh, the Kentucky guard has finally earned a weekly recognition from the league.

On Monday afternoon, the Southeastern Conference announced that Oweh has been named SEC Co-Player of the Week for his performances in wins over Oklahoma and Tennessee. The senior from New Jersey averaged 22.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in a pair of victories for the Wildcats. He shot a combined 60.7 percent from the field (17-28), 3-5 from long range, and 61.5 percent (8-13) from the free throw line.

Oweh shared the weekly honor with Alabama’s Labaron Philon. Tennessee’s star rookie, Nate Ament, was tabbed the SEC Freshman of the Week. He dropped 29 points against Kentucky, but the Volunteers couldn’t come away with the win.

Oweh has been on a tear to start SEC play and is firmly in contention for the league’s player of the year award as we’re now over halfway through the conference schedule. Through 11 SEC games, in which Kentucky is 8-3, he’s averaging 20.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.7 steals in 34.2 minutes per outing on shooting splits of 50.3/36.4/64.6. He’s hit the 20-point mark in nine of those contests, including five straight.

Focusing on just his two games from last week, Oweh stepped up big for the Wildcats. Against his former team, Oklahoma, he tied his season-high with 24 points on 7-11 shooting from the field in 35 minutes as Kentucky cruised to a 94-78 win at home. The next game out against a then-ranked Tennessee team, he chipped in 21 points on 10-17 shooting in 36 minutes. His tough pass to Collin Chandler from underneath the basket for a made three in the final minute helped lift UK past the Vols, 74-71, after overcoming a 14-point halftime deficit.

Oweh is now just five points away from reaching the 1,000-point mark during his time as a Wildcat. He’ll become just the fifth player in program history to hit that number as a transfer, which is likely to happen on Saturday (3:00 p.m. ET | ABC) when No. 25 Kentucky takes on No. 14 Florida in Gainesville. Florida is currently 0.5 games ahead of UK for first-place in the SEC standings.

