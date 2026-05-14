Otega Oweh had a good Wednesday at the NBA Draft Combine

Most of the focus on the NBA Draft Combine has been on Malachi Moreno, Milan Momcilovic, and Jayden Quaintance; however, Otega Oweh, Kentucky’s leading scorer the last two seasons, is also in Chicago and had a pretty good day on Wednesday.

Oweh is the lone Kentucky player to participate in five-on-five scrimmaging, playing for Team Weems. On Wednesday, he put up 20 points and four rebounds in just 18 minutes, going 7-12 from the field, 1-3 from three-point range, and 5-8 from the free-throw line. Oweh did a lot of what he did in Lexington: find ways to get to the rim and score. He also held his own defensively, which he hopes will appeal to teams looking for a reliable two-way player.

“I’d say my versatility on both sides of the board, offense and defense,” Oweh said when asked about an underrated part of his game. “I can play 1-4 — small ball 4, obviously. I can guard 1-4. And then just my versatility. I can go out there and be effective. My two-way ability. I can go out there and make plays without being the primary ball handler.”

Coming into the combine, Oweh was only included in a few mock drafts, with Jonathan Wasserman projecting him to go No. 49 to the Denver Nuggets. The Dallas Mavericks have the No. 48 pick. Oweh told Mavericks beat writer Noah Weber he has a pre-draft workout scheduled with the Mavericks soon.

“I feel like I could fit in a lot of different places. My two-way presence that I bring there, my motor and my intensity, I can definitely bring that to any program I go to. Dallas, in particular, since you asked, I feel like I can really help out. They’ve got a lot of guys who play heavy minutes, so just coming in and being someone to take the load off on the defensive end for them, and just my two-way ability.”

After two seasons at Kentucky, no one questions Oweh’s offensive abilities. He finished his career in Lexington with 1,255 points in just two years, the most ever by a Wildcat in two seasons. He led the scoring for two straight seasons, reaching double figures in 68 of 72 games. He was also a solid defender, leading the team in steals the past two years.

“For me, it’s just going out and being a menace. Whoever I’m out there with is going out there trying to be the best defensive player on the court, and obviously, if you’re competing with your teammates, trying to be the best defensive player, you’ve got a great defensive team right there, all trying to get stops and deflections.”

Kentucky’s Otega Oweh says he is meeting with the Mavericks “soon,” and says he has a pre-draft workout scheduled with them.



Brings up his two-way presence, motor, and intensity as things he could bring to Dallas.



Says he wants to be a “menace” defensively and be the best… pic.twitter.com/uHPG1UAtqz — Noah Weber (@noahweber00) May 14, 2026

Oweh and Team Weems will be back in action this afternoon, which you can see on NBATV starting at 2 p.m. ET. Hopefully, another strong performance can boost Oweh further into draft range. Currently, he’s No. 77 on ESPN’s Big Board of prospects. Based on this clip, he’s No. 1 in Malachi Moreno’s heart.

Wholesome moment between two Kentucky teammates at the NBA Draft Combine: Otega Oweh and Malachi Moreno



Malachi told me this was a must-record 😂 pic.twitter.com/p2NLLvENe3 — Finn Kuehl (@finleykuehl) May 13, 2026

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