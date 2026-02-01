Otega Oweh proud of Kentucky's response coming off Vanderbilt loss: 'Shout-out to us.'

Saturday night in Fayetteville could have gone poorly for Kentucky. If we’re being totally honest, that was the expectation from most within the Big Blue Nation. A five-game winning streak coming into this week had fans feeling optimistic, but all of it quickly depleted after a 25-point loss to Vanderbilt on the road. It was the type of soul-crushing defeat that can make you question everything about a team.

But Saturday night in Fayetteville ended up being everything Kentucky could have asked for. The Wildcats outplayed John Calipari‘s Arkansas Razorbacks from start to finish in an 85-77 victory. UK led for over 34 minutes, putting together two impressive halves of basketball for one of the few times this season against a high-major opponent.

Mark Pope‘s group could have slipped into dangerous territory after a lifeless performance just a few days ago. But they remained resilient. Kentucky fought to the end in front of a sold-out Bud Walton Arena on national television, Arkansas fans all wearing white for their Super Bowl. The result was one of the Wildcats’ biggest wins of the entire season.

“Shout-out to us,” Senior guard Otega Oweh said on The Field of 68 postgame show. “We came into this environment and we battled super hard from the start. That’s something we’ve been preaching, not waiting until the second half, starting from the jump. I think we definitely set the tone, and it kinda allowed us to follow the trend for the rest of the game.”

NEW: @RobDauster and @GoodmanHoops with @KentuckyMBB's Otega Oweh 👀



"We had to sit with a really bad performance for 72 hours. We had to get back in the win column."



🎥: https://t.co/IIjERa2swR pic.twitter.com/ox5DzB4nYm — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 1, 2026

Setting the tone started with Oweh. He had the first bucket of the game en route to a game-high 24 points (10 in the first half, 14 more in the second). It was just another 20-point showing in what is now a regularity for the SEC Preseason Player of the Year. He tacked on eight rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes for good measure, shooting 9-12 from the field and 6-11 from the free-throw line.

But the rest of his teammates had huge stretches in key moments, too. Trent Noah was grabbing rebounds and making free throws, Mo Dioubate was blocking shots and hustling hard, Collin Chandler hit another clutch shot, not to mention the overall performances from Denzel Aberdeen and Malachi Moreno. It was a complete 180 from what we saw out of this Kentucky team in Nashville.

“The last time we were out on the court, we put out a bad performance,” Oweh added. “We had to sit with it for 72 hours. Definitely was something that we had to come out and correct, we didn’t do a good job of representing ourselves. We’re just glad to be back in the win column.”

Oweh and Co. certainly made up for it against Arkansas. It hasn’t been a perfect season for the Wildcats, but they’ve now won six of their last seven games, three of those being Quad 1 victories. Even after that blowout loss to Vanderbilt, Kentucky was able to get itself back on track right away.

“I love my squad,” Oweh said.

Join KSR Plus! With a KSR Plus membership, you get access to bonus content and KSBoard, KSR’s message board, to chat with fellow Cats fans and get exclusive scoop.