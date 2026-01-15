Otega Oweh -- 'really under the weather' -- missed shootaround and still went for 20-plus (again)

Kentucky‘s returning superstar has a little streak going — you may have noticed. Averaging 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists on the season, Otega Oweh entered the day scoring in double figures in all 16 games and hit that mark in 49 of his 52 games as a Wildcat. Pretty impressive, right?

More specifically, though, he hit the 20-point mark in all three of the team’s SEC games to begin league play, going for 22 at Alabama, 20 vs. Missouri and 22 vs. Mississippi State. The senior guard is humming, and he continued that streak at LSU, going for a team-high 21 points on 6-13 shooting and 3-6 from three while adding four rebounds, two steals and an assist in 37 minutes, leading the Wildcats to a 75-74 victory in Baton Rouge, closed out by Malachi Moreno on the game-winning buzzer-beater.

What if I told you, though, Oweh very well could have missed this game, joining Jaland Lowe and Jayden Quaintance on the bench as a late scratch? He was trending that direction as late as Wednesday morning, sick as a dog and unable to attend Kentucky’s shootaround ahead of the matchup against the Tigers.

Mark Pope broke that news at the podium following the team’s big win.

“You think about Otega,” he said. “You know, Otega Oweh, another heroic performance from him — and he couldn’t even make it to shootaround this morning. He was so sick.”

He could have stayed back at the hotel — or even home in Lexington, for that matter. This wasn’t a new development for the star guard.

Instead, though, Oweh toughed it out, maybe explaining some of his uncharacteristic play and head-scratching misses early, starting 2-6 overall and 2-4 at the line. Then he went on to put the team on his back, alongside the likes of Denzel Aberdeen, Moreno and Andrija Jelavic — all excellent in their own right — to do whatever it took to leave Baton Rouge with a victory.

Down 18 points in the second half, the Wildcats clawed back to earn the hard-fought win in enemy territory.

“He’s been really under the weather and just battled through it tonight,” Pope continued. “So there’s all those dynamics, but it’s a credit to these guys for staying in there and finding a way to do it.”

Kentucky was a disaster offensively in the first half and couldn’t stop a nosebleed in the second, but all in all, it was enough to survive and move forward with real momentum going into the weekend matchup at Tennessee.

Oweh’s leadership down the stretch, among others, helped get them there.

“There were 15 times in the second half where we could have folded — and there were more than that in the first,” Pope said. “But they just kept hammering away. I think Otega’s leadership was great. I think D.A.’s (Denzel Aberdeen’s) leadership was great. I thought we got a lot of great concerted efforts where our guys did a good job not paying attention to the scoreboard and just trying to continue to compete harder and harder.”

“Shoutout to Otega Oweh, also,” Aberdeen added. “He was getting downhill, creating plays for his teammates.”

Sick or not, did you know Oweh is now the first Kentucky player to score at least 20 points in each of the first SEC games of a season since Jodie Meeks in 2008-09? Make that 17 straight games in double figures this year and now 50 of his 53 games as a Wildcat hitting that mark.

Sounds like the SEC Player of the Year to me.