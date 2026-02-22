Otega Oweh says Kentucky got a 'bad whistle' vs. Auburn, but still could have won

Otega Oweh tried to save Kentucky tonight, scoring a career-high 29 points in the 75-74 loss at Auburn. Seventeen of those points came in the second half, 13 while he was playing with four fouls. Even then, it wasn’t enough to save Kentucky from its tenth loss of the season, sixth in SEC play.

Oweh and the Cats had an opportunity to win it at the end, but Collin Chandler was called for an offensive foul for pushing off on the inbounds pass with 14 seconds to go. With the ball back, Auburn won the game on a last-second tip-in by Elyjah Freeman. Mark Pope made his feelings about the officiating well-known in the postgame press conference and the hallway outside the media room. Otega Oweh followed suit during his conversation with Goose Givens.

“I mean, we had multiple times we could have won it,” Oweh said. “I felt like we were beating ourselves, but we just got a bad whistle at the end. We were playing physical all game. There weren’t calling out one push-off the whole game, and they called a push-off. We were trying to create space. So it’s an unfortunate call, but even with that, we still could have won.”

Oweh is right. Kentucky had its chances, up by nine early in the second half and by three with 18 seconds to go. The Cats turned it over seven times in the second half. Even on Auburn’s final possession, Kentucky’s big guys were caught ball-watching when Keshawn Murphy’s jumper bounced out. Still, that call on Chandler is the talking point.

“Yeah, it’s really unfortunate, because we were playing a certain way the whole game,” Oweh said of the officiating. “The refs even said they were gonna let us play, just being physical, holding, playing through it. And I feel like a play like that, it was a slow, developing — he didn’t even hold him. He was just creating space. So it’s a weird whistle, but like I said, even with that call, we still could have won if we had just gotten the board.”

Oweh even chimed in on the officiating on social media, sharing this on his Instagram story:

The officiating shouldn’t take away from what was an incredible performance by Oweh. He’s the first Kentucky player to score at least 29 points at Auburn since Jim Master on Feb. 3, 1982. Tonight was his 13th 20-point game of the season, 11th in SEC play. If you add in last year, he’s scored 20+ points in 19 SEC games, tying Antonio Reeves for the most in program history since the 1996-97 season. The fact that Oweh almost saved Kentucky while in foul trouble speaks to the senior’s trademark toughness.

“He was unbelievable,” Mark Pope said of Oweh in the press conference. “What he overcame and who he overcame tonight, like, a lot of times it felt like he was playing, one on seven, one on eight. Sometimes that happens. I thought he was brilliant. I thought our guys attacked it great, and we just came up short. We need to make one more play. We didn’t make enough plays.”