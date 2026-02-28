Otega Oweh scored 20 points in an SEC game again. That's the most by anyone since '97.
Otega Oweh was on the attack against Vanderbilt, scoring 23 points in a 91-77 win over the Commodores. Kentucky’s senior guard took Vandy to the rim for five layup finishes, mostly through contact in traffic. He finished 9-of-13 on two-point shots in the game, with three misses from outside the three-point line.
He also set a new Kentucky record.
With another 20-point performance, Oweh passed Antonio Reeves for the most 20-point games against SEC competition since the 1996-97 season. Oweh is up to 20 games with 20 points against an SEC team, passing Reeves’ 19 (2022-24). They both needed only two years to do it.
“How good is Otega Oweh?” Pope said after the win over Vanderbilt. “My goodness gracious.”
Oweh has scored 20 in 12 of 16 SEC games this season. He’s on a heater in league play.
All 20 of Oweh’s 20-point games vs the SEC
2025-26
- Jan 3 — at Alabama: 22
- Jan 7 — vs Missouri: 20
- Jan 10 — vs Mississippi State: 22
- Jan 14 — at LSU: 21
- Jan 24 — vs Ole Miss: 23
- Jan 27 — at Vanderbilt: 20
- Jan 31 — at Arkansas: 24
- Feb 4 — vs Oklahoma: 24
- Feb 7 — vs Tennessee: 21
- Feb 17 — vs Georgia: 28
- Feb 21 — at Auburn: 29
- Feb 28 — vs Vanderbilt: 23
2024-25
- Jan 18 — vs Alabama: 21
- Jan 25 — at Vanderbilt: 21
- Feb 4 — at Ole Miss: 24
- Feb 15 — at Texas: 20
- Feb 19 — vs Vanderbilt: 20
- Feb 26 — at Oklahoma: 28
- Mar 4 — vs LSU: 24
- Mar 8 — at Missouri: 22
