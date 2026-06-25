Otega Oweh selected by the Thunder with the No. 41 pick in 2026 NBA Draft

Otega Oweh‘s NBA career has officially begun.

During the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft on Wednesday night, Oweh was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder (by way of the Miami Heat) with the No. 41 overall pick. He joins Jayden Quaintance, who went 20th to the San Antonio Spurs in round one on Tuesday, as Kentucky’s two draftees in this year’s event, giving Mark Pope four total draft picks during his time as head coach of the Wildcats.

In OKC, Oweh will join a title contender while suiting up alongside a couple of former Kentucky guards in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (the two-time defending MVP) and Cason Wallace (who made an All-Defensive Team this past season). The Thunder have to trim down the roster a bit first — we’ll have to wait and see how Oweh figures into that equation. He’ll have to earn his playing time, but the Thunder have a track record of developing second-round picks into rotational pieces.

This seems like a great landing spot for the former ‘Cat.

Oweh started his career at Oklahoma before transferring to Kentucky for Pope’s debut season in Lexington. The 6-foot-5 guard went on to earn back-to-back All-SEC Second Team honors, scoring 1,255 total points as a Wildcat, the most in program history during a player’s first two seasons. He tested the draft waters last offseason before returning to UK as a senior, but now it’s time to make some money in the pros.

“I feel like I’m going to have a real successful NBA career,” Oweh said ahead of the draft in a video by Tim Lang. “My biggest thing is making an impact on whatever team I’m on. My brothers, they always said the cream will rise to the top. So it’s just continue to do what you do, continue to work, and you’re gonna be seen. That’s just been my mindset all my life.”

Oweh was considered a four-star recruit out of Blair Academy (NJ). A member of the class of 2022, he committed to Oklahoma as a high schooler in 2021, choosing the Sooners over the likes of Miami (FL), Penn State, Illinois, and others. He mostly served as a depth piece as a true freshman under Porter Moser before taking on a larger role as a sophomore, averaging 11.4 points per game in 2023-24 with OU.

From there, Oweh hit the portal and wound up at Kentucky. A junior at the time, his name went under the radar as Pope brought in seniors and fifth-year players for his first Kentucky roster. Oweh quickly established himself as one of the team’s stars, though. He averaged 16.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per outing in 2024-25, making his first All-SEC Second Team while scoring in double-figures in 33 of his 36 games played. Oweh’s pair of game-winners against his former school highlighted a terrific breakout season.

Oweh could have gone to the NBA after that offseason, but decided to run it back in Lexington for one final year. He was named the SEC’s Preseason Player of the Year, but a foot injury in the summer cost him valuable practice time. After a slow start to the 2025-26 campaign, he turned up the heat. Oweh averaged 21.1 points per game in SEC play for the ‘Cats. He’ll best be remembered for his game-tying halfcourt shot at the buzzer in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Santa Clara.

No one has made a bigger impact on the Pope era so far than Oweh. Now let’s see what he can do in the NBA.