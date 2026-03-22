Otega Oweh's shot gets the parody song treatment

You know how I know Kentucky fans are excited about the Cats? Parody songs. A few years ago, we had “Reed and Rob.” During Kentucky’s 2014 run, fans sang about “The Tweak.” In 2011, Terrence Jones even got in on the fun with “Teach Me ‘Bout Kentucky.” The season prior, there were two John Wall anthems, “Do The John Wall” and “Yiggy Yes Y’allin (John Wallin)”. Before John Calipari came to town, Ryan Parker serenaded us about Jodie Meeks and Billy Gillespie. Kentucky Joe is still coming up with original songs after “Big Blue Fan In The Morning” went viral 12 years ago.

I am happy to report that Otega Oweh’s shot has inspired at least one musician in the Bluegrass. Chris Lackey remade “Angel” by Shaggy and Revon with Oweh in mind. Outfitted with a mullet and mirrored shades, Lackey sang about Kentucky’s “Guardian Angel,” even rapping Shaggy’s verses.

Good ole Otega

He’s a guardian angel

When he saved our team and hit that three, baby

You go, Otega

You’re our guardian angel

And that shot saved us from defeat, baby.

March is one big tourney where the teams play

We almost didn’t get past the first day

Big sad if we ended things that way.

What would the fans say?

Someone’s gonna have to pay.

We got down, but then we found redemption.

Oweh’s shot tied the game for extension.

I was scared of the examination.

That the refs all gave it

But they said he made it.

Good ole Otega

He’s a guardian angel

When he saved our team and hit that three, baby

You go, Otega

You’re our guardian angel

And that shot saved us from defeat, baby.

Kentucky fans made a new song for Otega Oweh after his big shot in March Madness.



(@thelackster on TikTok.) pic.twitter.com/57K7GuQsDq — Mario A Maitland (@MarioMaitland_3) March 22, 2026

Hopefully, we’re singing this all week after Kentucky beats Iowa State to advance to the Sweet 16.

Oweh’s shot goes viral

Three days in, and Otega Oweh’s shot is still the best of the NCAA Tournament. It went viral on Friday and Sunday, much to his teammates’ delight.

“It was great because, obviously, it advanced us to overtime, which ultimately helped us win the game,” Kam Williams said on Saturday. “I’ve seen it replayed on TikTok like 20 times already.”

“It’s been all over my social media, as well,” Collin Chandler added. “I’ve been a part of a few moments like that with O bleeding into last year. It kind of felt like the one in the SEC Tournament last year against Oklahoma, and it’s kind of like you’re — I’m sitting there watching as much as the people on the TV just waiting for him to make a play. It was cool to live another one of those moments with him.”

With his college career and Kentucky’s season on the line, I can’t wait to see what BBN’s guardian angel does today.