Otega Oweh shows off OKC threads at new 'home' as Thunder land 'a junkyard dog'

They grow up so fast, don’t they? It feels like just yesterday Otega Oweh was hitting game-winners against Oklahoma as a first-year Kentucky Wildcat. Now, after finishing his career as arguably the most productive two-year player in program history, he’s back in the Sooner State, where he not only started his journey in college basketball at OU, but went out of his way to kill his former school at every turn since — he averaged 26.3 PPG in three wins for UK with two ending in TegaTron heroics.

As of this week, he’s a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder, selected No. 41 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft. Oweh was introduced on Friday, sporting a new No. 13 jersey after making the No. 00 famous in Lexington. Fresh number for a fresh start in the pros.

Thunder GM Sam Presti said the franchise goes back and watches old film of potential draft targets in the fall and they quickly identified Oweh as a name to watch going into his final year in college.

His transition from OU to UK as an All-SEC talent to begin his time in Lexington was enough to create intrigue, and then the productive guard spent all season as a senior doubling down on OKC’s confidence in him as a future pro.

Once he was available on draft night, they didn’t hesitate to pull the trigger.

“Just competitiveness, engine, physicality, force. To have that in somebody of that size — but a big part of it is mentality,” Presti said of Oweh. “Then you have to peel back the layers. Well, where does that come from? Obviously, you get into his family background and the history of competitiveness and athletic accomplishments, and that becomes really interesting.”

Oweh watched his brother, Odafe, hear his name called in the NFL Draft, obviously, but this was his own moment that he worked his entire life for, surrounded by family and loved ones. Up to that point, he got to pick his high school, AAU program and colleges, but now, his future was in someone else’s hands.

That added a new layer of emotions when the deputy commissioner walked across the stage and announced his name at No. 41.

“Draft night was crazy, just me not knowing. That’s the first time in your playing career that you’re not in control, and you just don’t know,” Oweh said at his media day in OKC. “So I got the call from my agent and I just didn’t know. He told me, but I was just overly excited and anxious. When I finally heard the first letters, he said, ‘O…’ I said, ‘OK, yeah, it’s true.’ I was just so excited and the celebration all started there.”

It all hit him, knowing he got his first shot in Oklahoma out of college as a lesser-known four-star prospect, and now gets to prove himself at the highest level the sport has to offer in the NBA — specifically for a franchise that expects to win world championships every year, led by another former Wildcat in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Being back in the Sooner State as a former Sooner himself is a fun full-circle moment for him personally, his old home becoming his new home.

“Being at Oklahoma was my foundation, you know?” Oweh said. “It taught me who I am as a player, what I need to hone in on and what I need to do to continue to grow my game and learn. The things I learned from my experiences allowed me to grow as a person and player, and I’m just so glad that — life is full circle.

“Like, now I’m back here. After starting my college career in Oklahoma, I’m starting my pro career here. I feel like I’m a better person, a better man and a better player, because of all my experiences leading up to this point.”

His foundation was in Norman, but his rise to superstardom came in Lexington, that standard closely aligning with what will be expected of him with the Thunder.

“I felt like me going to Kentucky was me really betting on myself, doubling down,” he continued. “I didn’t want to go somewhere where — a lot of guys think, ‘I’m going to go somewhere, I’m just going to get to start, just shoot as many shots as I want and not worry about wins.’ So, for me, I really just wanted to be somewhere where — it’s a powerhouse.

“I’ve been known for winning on the biggest stage … Just having the two years that I had, I feel like it just set me up for this moment.”

That was the past and he’s earned his place in the league, but now it’s about keeping it, especially playing for a cutthroat franchise like OKC where excellence will be demanded.

If not, his time with the Thunder — and maybe even the NBA — will be short-lived.

Why does he feel that won’t be the case?

“I’m home. … The type of player you’re getting is a junkyard dog,” Oweh told local media. “You’re gonna see improvement from me every single night.”

It’s TegaTron’s time to shine at the next level.