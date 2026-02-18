Otega Oweh tied his career-high vs. Georgia, but costly breakdowns spoiled his performance

Otega Oweh did Otega Oweh things against Georgia — mostly the good things, but not without some of the bad things along the way. Those bad things just happen to come at inopportune times.

Let’s start with the good. Kentucky’s senior guard tied his career high with 28 points in the Wildcats’ 86-78 loss to the Bulldogs. Oweh shot 11-18 from the field and 3-5 from deep, adding four rebounds and four assists to his 35-minute stat line. It was the 10th time across 13 SEC games this season he’s hit the 20-point mark. He was especially impactful offensively to begin the second half, knocking in a pair of three-pointers and then scoring back-to-back and-ones before four minutes could run off the clock.

Oweh did not seem phased by Georgia’s talented shot-blockers. He did exactly what he does best several times throughout the game: attack the paint with aggression. His monster fastbreak slam (also resulting in an and-one) with four minutes left in regulation pumped plenty of juice into Rupp Arena, even if only for a moment.

“He’s the best downhill driver in the country,” Sophomore guard Collin Chandler said of his teammate. “To be able to go out and do that against the best shot-blocking team in the conference is wildly impressive.”

Oweh was even honored in front of the home crowd ahead of tipoff. In Kentucky’s last game against Florida, he surpassed the 1,000-point mark as a Wildcat, doing so in less than two full seasons. Oweh stood at midcourt and waved to fans alongside his head coach while holding a commemorative basketball celebrating his accomplishment.

Otega Oweh received some pregame love for scoring his 1,000th point as a Wildcat. pic.twitter.com/vr8xlsLeUO — Zack Geoghegan (@ZGeogheganKSR) February 18, 2026

And now for the bad.

Oweh shot just 3-6 from the free-throw line — failing to convert a couple of those and-one finishes — as his percentage from the stripe continues to dip in SEC play. He turned the ball over four times, the fourth and final one proving the most costly. With Kentucky down three out of a timeout and just a little over a minute to play, Oweh drove into the lane before dribbling the ball off his knee out of bounds. Georgia would score the next time down to finish the ‘Cats off for good.

“I think O was probably disappointed with his game tonight,” Mark Pope said postgame. “You know, the breakdowns that mattered in the game were tough. And he’s carrying a lot of burden on our team. I know he wants to put a better performance out there on the floor.”

Deserved or not, Oweh was also tagged with a flagrant foul down the stretch after trying to come around a Georgia screen, his elbow finding the back of Blue Cain‘s head. There was a segment in the second half where he was visibly limping while walking on the court. This was his sixth straight game playing 31 or more minutes as Kentucky’s depth continues to shrink.

Oweh is being asked to do a lot for this Kentucky team right now. Perhaps too much. But Pope doesn’t have many other options, especially when his bench isn’t producing. Signs of fatigue were noticeable for Oweh as the game wore on. That showed on the court when it mattered most.