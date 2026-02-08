Otega Oweh to Collin Chandler following go-ahead dagger: 'You a bad mother******, boy.'

Otega Oweh was the all-around superstar in Kentucky‘s 14-point comeback win, keeping the Wildcats from drowning in the first half with 12 points before adding another nine after the break for 21 total — his fifth straight 20-point effort with 11 in his last 15 games. His best moment, though, wasn’t a bucket, but rather a drive and dish out to Collin Chandler for the go-ahead 3-pointer with 33 seconds to go, turning a one-point deficit into a two-point lead.

The pass was brilliant and Oweh continues to play like the SEC Player of the Year, but how about Captain Clutch? Chandler earned the nickname during his career-high 18-point performance against Oklahoma earlier in the week, coming off an all-time run of massive individual moments leading to team wins. First, it was the full-court heave to Malachi Moreno at LSU, followed by the steal at Tennessee, 14 second-half points against Texas, the late three to put it away against Ole Miss and the turnaround jumper at Arkansas.

Tonight was the sophomore guard’s biggest and brightest clutch moment of all, however. His shot won the game for the Cats, giving him nine points on 3-6 shooting from three to go with three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes. And Oweh couldn’t help but call it how it is in the huddle shortly after Chandler’s dagger went through the net.

Add it to the @collinchand13r list of clutch moments. pic.twitter.com/XaGhX27AkE — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 8, 2026

“Collin Chandler continues to be, like, ice in his veins,” Mark Pope said afterward. “One of my favorite moments of the game was after he banged that three — which was just cold, man — we walked to the huddle, and Otega grabbed him and like, went eye-to-eye with him, and was like, ‘You are a cold…’ — and then there were a lot of other words behind it.”

Other words, you say? The man himself wouldn’t confirm what was said in that moment.

“I don’t know — if Coach can’t repeat it, I probably can’t repeat it, either [laughs],” Chandler said.

If he won’t, Oweh is happy to clear things up.

“I said, ‘You a bad motherfucker, boy. You’re cold, bruh,” he said. “This is like the third, fourth time — I don’t even know — he’s done something clutch. I just told him, ‘You bad, you serious.'”

Collin Chandler has put Kentucky in position to win FIVE games this year. pic.twitter.com/zhizaekJ9p — KSR (@KSRonX) February 8, 2026

On Oweh’s end, it takes some of the weight off his shoulders, not feeling the need to always take games over by himself. He can pick and choose his spots while letting Chandler do his thing when his inevitable moments come.

It brings the best version out of No. 00.

“When you earn that from your teammates, then you start to feel like, ‘We got the feel,'” Pope said. “Otega is carrying a lot of weight, and for him to be like, ‘Man, I got a guy out here who is going to step up and just make shots.'”

As for Chandler, Pope says Captain Clutch is making his life a heckuva lot easier as a head coach — and a heckuva lot harder for opposing teams.

“Collin Chandler just continues to — it’s been every game,” he said. “I mean, every game it’s just like, the scout on him is going to be in the last four minutes. It’s like, ‘Just face-guard him at 94 feet, and don’t let him touch the ball, because he just makes it.’ But he’s making ’em on the defensive end, on the glass, he’s making ’em on the offensive end.

“So we’re enjoying that. It makes my job way easier, for sure.”

This deserved a Kevin Harlan “BANG!”



Here’s the Collin Chandler 3 that put the Cats ahead and popped the roof off of Rupp.@BBNTonight x @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/AKDQUovYRl — Nick Lazaroff (@NickelLaz) February 8, 2026

Danger? Chandler laughs in the face of danger. No moment is too big and he embraces opportunities others would consider scary.

“Scared of? For sure not,” he said. “It’s what you dream of. It’s just coming in the flow of our offense and I’m just glad that moment has led to me a few times.”

Us too, Collin. Us too.