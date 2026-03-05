Otega Oweh, Wildcats inspired by late HS basketball player who died of rare bone cancer

Life is so much bigger than basketball, and 17-year-old Jayden Bailey of Lebanon High School in Tennessee was the best example of that. Diagnosed with a rare bone cancer called Osteosarcoma in June 2022, it started in his left arm, which had to be amputated back in August. Then it spread to his lungs and stomach.

Still, though, he kept showing up for his basketball team and navigating through the difficult circumstances at practice and in games, suiting up as long as he could. He even got buckets with one arm this past high school season, inspiring those in his local community just east of Nashville.

“It’s been a rough time,” his grandfather told CBS Sports in a video shared on Wednesday. “He’s just a strong young man, and I’m so happy he’s my grandson.”

His story made its way to none other than Kentucky‘s Otega Oweh, who was so inspired that he decided to reach out to Jayden directly and send him a video.

“What’s up Jayden? This is Otega Oweh here from Kentucky men’s basketball. I just wanted to say you’re an inspiration to all of us,” he told the 17-year-old, who responded with a video of his own.

“A bunch of joy,” he said of the interaction and how his growing impact made him feel. “It felt good to know my story is out there and it’s inspiring people like that.”

From there, the two kept in touch to the point of the Wildcats inviting Jayden to shootaround ahead of Kentucky’s game at Gonzaga to meet the team and share his story.

“I appreciate you all, thank you for having me,” he said at Bridgestone Arena. “One thing that I wanted y’all to take from me is how positive (I am), stay positive.”

“We’re cheering for you and praying for you — you’re an unbelievable example, man, of courage and bravery. It’s awesome,” Mark Pope responded.

Oweh sat down with CBS Sports to talk about his personal relationship with Jayden and the impact he’s made on his own life, making him realize just how blessed he is to be in the position he’s in and to never take any of it for granted.

”Every time I think about him, I just thank God, really, because so many people are going through way bigger things,” Oweh said. “I’m worried about basketball, I’m worried about something that’s so small compared to what he’s going through. The energy and the vibe that he has around him, you’d never know he was going through a life-changing issue.”

On February 19, 2026, Jayden died after a four-year battle with bone cancer — just over two months after he met with the Wildcats that day in Nashville.

CBS Sports shared his heartbreaking yet heartfelt story this week, highlighting the teenager’s boundless hope and positivity, all the way through the very end.

“I’m just thankful that I got to cross paths with him when I did,” Oweh said. “He inspired me and everyone on this team, just the light that he brings in every room he steps in. I’m just thankful I got to meet him.”

Enjoy all seven-and-a-half minutes below — and get your tissues ready:

Jayden Bailey, a Lebanon High School (TN) basketball player, was a true hooper. Despite his cancer diagnosis and having his arm amputated, Bailey continued to work on his craft, and inspire others using the game of basketball.@KentuckyMBB’s Otega Oweh saw Bailey’s story, and… pic.twitter.com/Afdj3VVUc2 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 4, 2026

Rest in peace, Jayden Bailey.