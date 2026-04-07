Otega Oweh's half-court buzzer-beater made One Shining Moment (SHOCKER!)

One of the craziest moments in recent NCAA Tournament history was prominently featured during One Shining Moment shortly after the final buzzer of the national championship game. Shocker, right? That was the case for Otega Oweh and his ridiculous miracle heave to keep the Cats alive in the opening round vs. Santa Clara.

All hope was lost when Allen Graves’ 3-pointer fell through the net in the final seconds to take the lead for the likely game-winner, only for Oweh to push the ball right back up the floor for a return shot of his own from 40 feet to tie it up and send it to overtime. Considering the win-or-go-home circumstances to avoid the embarrassment of a first-round loss, it’s impossible to get more clutch, but that’s what No. 00 does.

With that comes the One Shining Moment treatment, the March Madness crew building the ultimate montage of tournament highlights from start to finish, featuring the pure ecstasy of big wins and sheer heartbreak of tough losses. Between fans in Fred Flintstone costumes, Dick Vitale giving Charles Barkley a wet smooch, Larry Blurred and Skyy Clark’s chipped tooth, Oweh was right there in the opening sequence showing off the best moments from the first round.

Like a fine wine, Oweh’s shot just gets sweeter with time.

Fortunately, there wasn’t a whole lot from what came next for the Cats in the Round of 32, but the other stuff was fun. Nothing comes close to Cayden Boozer’s turnover and Braylon Mullins’ dagger response for the win to send UConn to the Final Four. It’s also awesome seeing the Illinois locker room celebration with Brad Underwood lighting his team up with a super soaker — and we even get Orlando Antigua and Big Z appearances!

It all leads to Michigan, led by former Kentucky target Yaxel Lendeborg, dominating its way to a national championship in Indianapolis on Monday.

Take a look at the best part of March Madness every year in all its glory:

Maybe next year will be the one Kentucky finds itself back in the Final Four, having all that fun at the very end. Please? We’re begging.