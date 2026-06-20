'Our strength is our length.' Kentucky's positional size is standing out early in practice

Mark Pope‘s third Kentucky roster has size at every position. Length is going to be a key trait of his 2026-27 Wildcats.

When UK updated the heights and weights for all 14 players earlier this week, a few things stood out. Four seven-footers are manning the frontcourt. Everyone outside of the two freshmen guards stands at 6-foot-4 or taller. The guys on the wing (Milan Momcilovic, Kam Williams, Braydon Hawthorne, and Justin McBride) are all 6-foot-7 or taller.

Hell, even the coaches are long. Pope is 6-foot-10. Assistant coach Mikhail McLean is 6-foot-8. Half the people who walk into the practice gym at the Joe Craft Center are ducking their heads under door frames. But for the guys who will actually suit up and play next season, all of that length will go a long way in aiding Kentucky on both ends of the floor.

“It’s gonna help a lot,” 6-foot-3 freshman guard Mason Williams said Thursday. “Everybody’s long, everybody’s big. And that’s our biggest thing with this roster, is just the length.”

Specifically, Williams explained how Kentucky’s length will help with rotations on defense and slowing down teams attacking in transition. He added that, offensively, dealing with a backcourt duo of Zoom Diallo and Alex Wilkins — listed at 6-foot-6 and 6-foot-5, respectively — will not be easy for opposing guards to handle.

“Our strength is our length, and we have to use it to our advantage,” Sophomore center Malachi Moreno, listed at 7-foot, said. “That’s one of the key things we’ve been working on in the couple days that we’ve been here, just using our length to our advantage because we might not be one of the bulkiest teams, but we are one of the longest teams, and having that kind of length can be real disruptive for other teams.”

College basketball has been trending toward having more and more size all over the floor. Kentucky will have plenty of it going into next season.

Kentucky MBB 2026-27 heights/weights