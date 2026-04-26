Ousmane N'Diaye can make a smooth transition to college basketball

6-foot-11 Senegalese forward Ousmane N’Diaye is officially a Kentucky Wildcat. He was a surprise commitment to the Big Blue Nation, his name first being mentioned only a day before his decision came in. Most were unfamiliar with N’Diaye’s game and background at the time — and that largely remains the case a couple of days after his announcement to play for the ‘Cats.

But we’re slowly beginning to learn more about the 22-year-old with NBA potential. After playing professionally in Spain for a few seasons, he spent the 2025-26 campaign for Vanoli Cremona, which plays in Italy’s top league, the Italian Lega Basket Serie A (LBA). Comparing the competition of leagues outside of the United States to the competition in college basketball is far from a perfect exercise, but we have some help from people who cover those leagues more than most.

Ignacio Rissotto, a G League scout who also writes for the popular basketball outlet No Ceilings, ranked the order of the top basketball leagues in the world earlier this year. To little surprise, the NBA sat at the top. The NBA Playoffs and NBA regular season came in at number one and two, respectively, in terms of SRS (a ranking that takes into account not only the win/loss record, but also the strength of schedule and margin of victory).

Behind the NBA, in order, are the Olympic Games, Euroleague, the NBA Summer League, Spanish ACB, the FIBA World Cup, EuroBasket, and on and on. The NBA’s G League checks in at 10th. Rissotto also ranked all the college basketball conferences, with the Southeastern Conference checking in as the top NCAA league at 25th. The Big Ten came in 31st and the ACC in 36th.

Where did N’Diaye’s league from last season fall in these rankings? The LBA ranks 13th on Rissotto’s list, ahead of leagues such as the FIBA AmeriCup and the Australian NBL. N’Diaye put up impressive numbers in his first season in the LBA, too. He posted averages of 10.2 points and 6.7 rebounds in 27.3 minutes per game while shooting 42.1 percent from the field and 32.1 percent on five three-point attempts per game.

6-11 Ousmane Ndiaye is having a strong season with

Vanoli Cremona



The 2004 born Senegalese forward is averaging 10.3 Points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.7 stocks per game this season on 26.8 MPG in Serie A competition



Twitchy movements, can space the floor, runs the floor very well,… pic.twitter.com/xHGKz3vjXR — Arman Jovic (@PDTScouting) April 10, 2026

Based on these rankings, N’Diaye was productive in a league that is considered to contain a higher quality of talent than any conference in college basketball. That doesn’t automatically mean his numbers will translate at Kentucky, but it’s a good indicator that the move to the SEC won’t be a major challenge for his game. Especially when it comes to someone as obviously athletic and physical as N’Diaye is.

To give another reference, former Kentucky forward Andrija Jelavić, who has since transferred to Ohio State, played in the Adriatic League before making the move to Lexington last offseason. The Adriatic League ranks 20th in Rissotto’s rankings. Jelavić put up solid numbers in the Adriatic League, but struggled to find a rhythm at Kentucky. The hope on UK’s side is that N’Diaye, who is higher on draft boards, a little bit older than Jelavić, and played in a more talented league, will be able to make a smoother transition in Lexington.

N’Diaye also spent time playing in the Liga ACB and EuroLeague before moving to the LBA last season. And while he didn’t put up huge numbers as a younger player in those two leagues — which rank 6th and 4th, respectively, in Rissotto’s rankings — he has several years of experience playing in leagues that grade out as more talented than any conference in college basketball. That doesn’t guarantee success, but it gives reason to believe N’Diaye can contribute at Kentucky from day one.