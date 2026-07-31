Ousmane N'Diaye 'didn't think twice' about committing to Kentucky after FaceTiming with Mark Pope

Mark Pope sure does love his FaceTime meetings. For Ousmane N’Diaye, that initial conversation over a video call with his new head coach is what helped solidify his next basketball move: he wanted to be a Kentucky Wildcat.

“I wasn’t really familiar with the college basketball when I was in Europe,” N’Diaye, who spent last season playing in Italy, told reporters on Thursday. “But I think everybody knows what Kentucky basketball is. And then once I had the call with him, everything was smooth and felt right to be here… I didn’t even think twice.”

Earlier in the offseason, N’Diaye was one of the first few new additions for Pope’s 2026-27 Kentucky roster. But he was also one of the biggest unknowns. The 22-year-old seven-footer was an up-and-coming international prospect as a teenager in his home country of Senegal before making multiple stops across Europe to play professional basketball.

He found ways to contribute with those overseas teams, some roles larger than others, but how would it all translate to the Southeastern Conference? We’ll find out in a few months. 2026-27 will be his debut playing ball in the United States. Arriving on UK’s campus early, before quickly being cleared by the NCAA, should certainly help his adjustment period this summer.

N’Diaye didn’t start taking basketball seriously until he was 12 years old. But by 13 and 14, a growth spurt hit and he was soon playing against grown men much older than him. At 15, he was traveling by himself — no family around him — to Germany for his first professional basketball gig. That led to a stop in Spain and then, most recently, in Italy at Vanolia Cremona, which plays in the highest Italian league.

“It’s not easy, for sure,” N’Diaye said of moving countries solo, adding that he speaks six languages. “But I know how to deal with adapting to a new environment.

N’Diaye wasn’t sure exactly where life would take him next — until Pope and Kentucky began to reach out. When it came to the Wildcats, he knew about the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, De’Aaron Fox, and even the late Terrence Clarke, but not much else about the program or the Bluegrass State as a whole.

“During the season, I was thinking where I’m going to go next, because I had a one-year contract with Cremona,” he said. “After the season, I was focusing where to go next. My agent kinda was looking everywhere, Europe and college. I had a FaceTime with Coach Pope. After we talked, I decided to come here.”

N’Diaye isn’t your typical seven-footer, although you can see why Pope would gravitate towards his game. He runs the floor hard, attacks the glass and rim, and loves to fire off shots from deep. N’Diaye doesn’t lack confidence when it comes to shooting the three-ball. His 2025-26 season in Italy was easily his best yet as a pro: 9.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game on shooting splits of 40.7/30.5/82.8.

Something similar (plus an uptick with his three-point shooting) might just be the expectation for his first year at Kentucky. Some national writers have already penciled him as the Wildcats’ starting frontcourt partner alongside Malachi Moreno. He’s an older college basketball player with real professional experience. The hope from Pope and Co. is that he elevates the Wildcats’ ceiling next season.

But regardless of how it all plays out, Lexington is right where N’Diaye wants to be.

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