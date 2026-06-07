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Ousmane N'Diaye has made it to campus as the last Wildcat to arrive

Zack Geogheganby: Zack Geoghegan11 minutes agoZGeogheganKSR

The gang is all here, BBN!

All 14 players on Kentucky’s 2026-27 roster have officially made it to campus. As of Sunday morning, we were only waiting on the arrival announcement of one Wildcat: international prospect Ousmane N’Diaye. But the 6-foot-11 native of the Senegal is now all moved in to his new home at the Wildcat Coal Lodge.

“Hello BBN, Ousmane here,” He said in UK’s video from Sunday afternoon. “I just moved onto campus and I’m pretty excited to meet everyone and get the work going. Fun fact about me, I’m a big soccer guy. I love soccer, and I can’t wait to go to the field and watch some soccer games here.”

Already 22 years old, N’Diaye recently wrapped up his professional season with Vanoli Cremona, which plays in Italy’s top league, the Italian Lega Basket Serie A (LBA). Across 28 games, he averaged 9.8 points and 6.8 rebounds in 27.2 minutes per outing while shooting 40.7 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from deep. He was one of five candidates for the league’s Best Under 22 award.

Getting N’Diaye on campus sooner rather than later is no small note. Last offseason, Kentucky’s international commit, Andrija Jelavić, wasn’t able to arrive in Lexington until mid-August — well after the rest of his teammates, which set him back in terms of meshing with the roster and learning the college game. N’Diaye won’t have that issue when official practices begin Monday, June 15.

Now let’s get this man into the practice gym (and maybe to a soccer match, too).

Kentucky Basketball’s 2026-27 Roster

PlayerPos.Ht.Wt.ClassHometownFormer School2025-26 Stats
Franck KepnangC6-11253Sr.Yaoundé, CameroonWashington6.2 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 2.1 BPG
Jerone MortonG6-4180Sr.Winchester, KYWashington State7.8 PPG, 2.6 APG
Justin McBrideF6-7240Sr.Plano, TXJames Madison15.3 PPG, 5.6 RPG
Milan MomcilovicF6-8225Sr.Pewaukee, WIIowa State16.9 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 48.7% 3PT
Zoom DialloG6-4180Jr.Tacoma, WAWashington15.7 PPG, 4.5 APG, 3.9 RPG
Kam WilliamsSG6-8205Jr.Lafayette, LAKentucky6.0 PPG, 2.1 RPG
Trent NoahSG6-5220Jr.Harlan, KYKentucky3.0 PPG, 2.3 RPG
Reece PotterC7-1230R-Jr.Lexington, KYKentuckyN/A (Redshirt)
Alex WilkinsG6-5175So.Mattapan, MAFurman17.8 PPG, 4.7 APG, 2.0 RPG
Malachi MorenoC7-0250So.Georgetown, KYKentucky9.2 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 1.8 BPG
Braydon HawthorneSF6-8190R-Fr.Beckley, WVKentuckyN/A (Redshirt)
Mason WilliamsPG6-2205Fr.Dallas, TXTennessee Collegiate AcademyFreshman
Zyon HawthorneCG6-2170Fr.Beckley, WVHuntington PrepFreshman
Ousmane N’DiayeF/C6-11210TBDDakar, SenegalVanoli Cremona (Italy)Professional experience (Italy)

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2026-06-07