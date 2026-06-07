Ousmane N'Diaye has made it to campus as the last Wildcat to arrive
The gang is all here, BBN!
All 14 players on Kentucky’s 2026-27 roster have officially made it to campus. As of Sunday morning, we were only waiting on the arrival announcement of one Wildcat: international prospect Ousmane N’Diaye. But the 6-foot-11 native of the Senegal is now all moved in to his new home at the Wildcat Coal Lodge.
“Hello BBN, Ousmane here,” He said in UK’s video from Sunday afternoon. “I just moved onto campus and I’m pretty excited to meet everyone and get the work going. Fun fact about me, I’m a big soccer guy. I love soccer, and I can’t wait to go to the field and watch some soccer games here.”
- 1Breaking
4-star SG Ryan Hampton
Commits to KENTUCKY!
- 2Breaking
4-star DL Malachi Brown
is also a Wildcat!
- 3Breaking
3-star LB Drew Williams
ANOTHER COMMIT!
- 4Hot
Mark Pope in Mexico
Recruiting for the Cats
- 5New
GOLDEN TEMPO
Wins the Belmont Stakes!
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Already 22 years old, N’Diaye recently wrapped up his professional season with Vanoli Cremona, which plays in Italy’s top league, the Italian Lega Basket Serie A (LBA). Across 28 games, he averaged 9.8 points and 6.8 rebounds in 27.2 minutes per outing while shooting 40.7 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from deep. He was one of five candidates for the league’s Best Under 22 award.
Getting N’Diaye on campus sooner rather than later is no small note. Last offseason, Kentucky’s international commit, Andrija Jelavić, wasn’t able to arrive in Lexington until mid-August — well after the rest of his teammates, which set him back in terms of meshing with the roster and learning the college game. N’Diaye won’t have that issue when official practices begin Monday, June 15.
Now let’s get this man into the practice gym (and maybe to a soccer match, too).
Kentucky Basketball’s 2026-27 Roster
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Class
|Hometown
|Former School
|2025-26 Stats
|Franck Kepnang
|C
|6-11
|253
|Sr.
|Yaoundé, Cameroon
|Washington
|6.2 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 2.1 BPG
|Jerone Morton
|G
|6-4
|180
|Sr.
|Winchester, KY
|Washington State
|7.8 PPG, 2.6 APG
|Justin McBride
|F
|6-7
|240
|Sr.
|Plano, TX
|James Madison
|15.3 PPG, 5.6 RPG
|Milan Momcilovic
|F
|6-8
|225
|Sr.
|Pewaukee, WI
|Iowa State
|16.9 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 48.7% 3PT
|Zoom Diallo
|G
|6-4
|180
|Jr.
|Tacoma, WA
|Washington
|15.7 PPG, 4.5 APG, 3.9 RPG
|Kam Williams
|SG
|6-8
|205
|Jr.
|Lafayette, LA
|Kentucky
|6.0 PPG, 2.1 RPG
|Trent Noah
|SG
|6-5
|220
|Jr.
|Harlan, KY
|Kentucky
|3.0 PPG, 2.3 RPG
|Reece Potter
|C
|7-1
|230
|R-Jr.
|Lexington, KY
|Kentucky
|N/A (Redshirt)
|Alex Wilkins
|G
|6-5
|175
|So.
|Mattapan, MA
|Furman
|17.8 PPG, 4.7 APG, 2.0 RPG
|Malachi Moreno
|C
|7-0
|250
|So.
|Georgetown, KY
|Kentucky
|9.2 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 1.8 BPG
|Braydon Hawthorne
|SF
|6-8
|190
|R-Fr.
|Beckley, WV
|Kentucky
|N/A (Redshirt)
|Mason Williams
|PG
|6-2
|205
|Fr.
|Dallas, TX
|Tennessee Collegiate Academy
|Freshman
|Zyon Hawthorne
|CG
|6-2
|170
|Fr.
|Beckley, WV
|Huntington Prep
|Freshman
|Ousmane N’Diaye
|F/C
|6-11
|210
|TBD
|Dakar, Senegal
|Vanoli Cremona (Italy)
|Professional experience (Italy)
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