Ousmane N'Diaye rocks Kentucky blue for the first time in Lexington

One of the more underrated developments of the last several weeks had nothing to do with Malachi Moreno‘s return, Milan Momcilovic‘s transfer or Ryan Hampton‘s commitment, but rather Ousmane N’Diaye‘s on-time arrival as a Kentucky Wildcat.

No academic delays finishing coursework like Andrija Jelavic or billboards fighting for eligibility like Zvonimir Ivisic, the 6-foot-11 forward simply joined the rest of his teammates for the start of summer workouts in June to begin his career in Lexington.

He’ll get to figure out life as a college basketball player in America with training wheels, rather than being thrown to the wolves and forced to do it all alone in the fall. No missed practices, film sessions or get-togethers — he’s one of the boys from day one, learning with everyone else.

A small bonus to showing up early? N’Diaye gets to join several of his teammates with his own official visit — an all-expenses-paid stretch to be wined and dined, like others got during their respective recruitments.

He couldn’t get one while out of the country as Kentucky was pushing for his services, but the forward from Senegal was able to sneak one in upon his arrival this past weekend. That official — like all of them — included his own photoshoot, where he got to rock the blue and white for the very first time as a member of the Wildcats.

He’ll be wearing No. 19 when the season tips off later this year, but the No. 3 display uniform did the job for now. The 22-year-old made himself right at home in the blue jersey wearing Kentucky across his chest.

Take a look at the gallery N’Diaye posted on social media Wednesday:

Playing for Vanoli Cremona in Italy’s top division, Liga Basket Serie A, this past year, N’Diaye averaged 9.8 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 40.7 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from three. He scored in double figures in 15 of 27 games with four double-doubles.

What can he be as a Wildcat? We don’t have to wait long to find out, fortunately. And he now knows how it feels to wear the uniform.