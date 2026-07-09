outdoor-college-basketball-games-are-making-a-comeback

Remember the Carrier Classic, the series of basketball games held on aircraft carriers back in the early 2010s? Michigan State and North Carolina were the first teams to participate, squaring off on the flight deck of the USS Carl Vinson on Veterans Day in 2011, with President Barack Obama in the audience. The trend didn’t last long. In 2012, two games atop two different aircraft carriers had to be canceled due to condensation on the court. The Carrier Classic made a comeback in 2022 with Gonzaga and Michigan State on the USS Abraham Lincoln, but for the most part, outdoor college basketball games have gone by the wayside — until now.

On Thursday, two outdoor exhibition events were announced. On September 27, Vanderbilt will play Virginia and the College of Charleston will play The Citadel in The LinkU Invitational at Credit One Stadium in Charleston, SC, a professional tennis venue. Ten days later, on October 7, Cincinnati, Ohio State, Xavier, and Dayton will participate in the CareSource Invitational at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, home of the Cincinnati Open.

Cincinnati vs. Ohio State will tip things off, followed by Xavier vs. Dayton, all on Center Court of the tennis venue, which underwent a $260 million renovation last year. The event, which has taken place indoors the last three years, also raises funds and awareness for nonprofit mental health and suicide prevention organizations. In case of inclement weather, the games will move to UD Arena in Dayton.

The Carrier Classic showed us that controlling Mother Nature is a fool’s errand, but I applaud the creativity, especially with something as low risk as an exhibition game. Last year, the NCAA relaxed rules on exhibitions to allow Division I schools to play one another. Teams can participate in up to three exhibitions each preseason, and no longer have to hold them privately or donate the proceeds to charity. Schools have already pounced on exhibitions as a way to raise money; moving the games outside makes it even more of a spectacle. As long as you have a backup plan in case of bad weather, it’s a risk worth taking — especially when it comes to fundraising.

Obviously, you can sell tickets. Ticket prices for the CareSource Invitational have yet to be released, but tickets for the LinkU Invitational start at $32 and go up to $124. The press release for the LinkU Invitational describes the event as an “immersive weekend” that will give fans “access to the kind of up-close, behind-the-scenes experiences that a traditional game-day ticket simply does not offer.” The day before, fans can attend open practice sessions and an exclusive “Chalk Talk” with coaches and players. Organizers are planning a gameday atmosphere at the stadium and hosting watch parties for all four schools’ college football games across Charleston. That’s a destination trip that I’m sure fans of all schools will jump at — and Mother Nature’s plans won’t be revealed until after the check clears.

Does that sound cynical? Maybe. But, as schools look to maximize all possible revenue streams, it’s also smart. Unfortunately, setting up an exhibition game at Kroger Field probably wouldn’t work unless you limited tickets to the capacity of Rupp in case of inclement weather — and if you do that, it wouldn’t look nearly as cool. However, it’s an example of thinking outside the box, which hopefully Kentucky will do in the J Batt era.

Is Arthur Ashe Stadium up for rent? We know the Popes love tennis and New York City. What if we set up a basketball court in the infield at Keeneland, or Lexington SC’s stadium?