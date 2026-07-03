Over a dozen former Wildcats named to NBA Summer League rosters

With the NBA Draft in the rearview and free agency already calming down, eyes will now begin to shift towards Summer League. And there will be plenty of former Kentucky Wildcats taking the floor in hopes of impressing teams enough to land NBA contracts or prove their worth more playing time in 2026-27.

Per usual, there are three Summer League stops this year. The first event is called the California Classic and it runs from July 3(that’s today!)-6 in San Francisco. Seven teams will participate, including the Los Angeles Lakers (Adou Thiero) and the Milwaukee Bucks (Brandon Boston Jr.). These games will be available through ESPN and Prime Video.

The second event is the Salt Lake City Summer League, which will host just four teams. It runs from July 4-7 and will provide us with our first look at Otega Oweh in an Oklahoma City Thunder uniform. OKC will play on July 4, 6, and 7 on an ESPN channel. We’ll have plenty of chances to watch the rookie go to work. He’ll be joined in Utah by Jacob Toppin and the Atlanta Hawks.

The third and final event is the Big Boy. Las Vegas Summer League runs from July 9-19 and features all 30 NBA teams. With that event still about a week away, not every single roster has been released just yet, but we already know of over a dozen former Wildcats named to official rosters. Jayden Quaintance was named to the San Antonio Spurs Summer League roster, but it’s already been confirmed that he won’t participate due to his knee injury.

But even with JQ sidelined, we still have 12 Kentucky players on an official Summer League roster. More will likely join the fold (such as Koby Brea with the Phoenix Suns) between now and the start of the Las Vegas Summer League on July 9. But for now, here is the list of the UK guys we know for sure are set to play some July hoops.