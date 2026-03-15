Overall seed list reveals Kentucky was one spot away from a No. 6 seed
Shortly after the NCAA Tournament bracket reveal, the committee released the seed list for the 68 participating teams. You probably already know by now that Kentucky earned the No. 7 seed in the Midwest Region and will play Santa Clara in St. Louis on Friday.
But the seed list shows how close the Wildcats were to moving up a line. At No. 25 overall, Kentucky was the top No. 7 seed, just one spot away from a No. 6.
Historically, there’s not a huge difference between the win percentages of No. 6 (51.4%) and No. 7 (47%) seeds. However, No. 6 seeds have reached the Sweet 16 about 37% of the time, compared to roughly 30% for No. 7 seeds.
Anyway, here is how the committee ranked the field.
2026 NCAA Tournament Seed List
- Duke (32-2)
- Arizona (32-2)
- Michigan (31-3)
- Florida (26-7)
- Houston (28-6)
- UConn (29-5)
- Iowa State (27-7)
- Purdue (27-8)
- Michigan State (25-7)
- Illinois (24-8)
- Gonzaga (30-3)
- Virginia (29-5)
- Nebraska (26-6)
- Alabama (23-9)
- Kansas (23-10)
- Arkansas (26-8)
- Vanderbilt (26-8)
- St. John’s (NY) (28-6)
- Texas Tech (22-10)
- Wisconsin (24-10)
- Tennessee (22-11)
- North Carolina (24-8)
- Louisville (23-10)
- BYU (23-11)
- Kentucky (21-13)
- Saint Mary’s (CA) (27-5)
- Miami (FL) (25-8)
- UCLA (23-11)
- Clemson (24-10)
- Villanova (24-8)
- Ohio State (21-12)
- Georgia (22-10)
- Utah State (28-6)
- TCU (22-11)
- Saint Louis (28-5)
- Iowa (21-12)
- Santa Clara (26-8)
- UCF (21-11)
- Missouri (20-12)
- Texas A&M (21-11)
- NC State (20-13)
- Texas (18-14)
- SMU (20-13)
- Miami (OH) (31-1)
- VCU (27-7)
- South Florida (25-8)
- McNeese (28-5)
- Akron (29-5)
- Northern Iowa (23-12)
- High Point (30-4)
- California Baptist (25-8)
- Hofstra (24-10)
- Troy (22-11)
- Hawai’i (24-8)
- North Dakota State (27-7)
- Penn (18-11)
- Wright State (23-11)
- Kennesaw State (21-13)
- Tennessee State (23-9)
- Idaho (21-14)
- Furman (22-12)
- Queens (NC) (21-13)
- Siena (23-11)
- LIU (24-10)
- Howard (23-10)
- UMBC (24-8)
- Lehigh (18-16)
- Prairie View (18-17)
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard