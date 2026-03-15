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Overall seed list reveals Kentucky was one spot away from a No. 6 seed

Drew Franklinby: Drew Franklin1 hour agoDrewFranklinKSR

Shortly after the NCAA Tournament bracket reveal, the committee released the seed list for the 68 participating teams. You probably already know by now that Kentucky earned the No. 7 seed in the Midwest Region and will play Santa Clara in St. Louis on Friday.

But the seed list shows how close the Wildcats were to moving up a line. At No. 25 overall, Kentucky was the top No. 7 seed, just one spot away from a No. 6.

Historically, there’s not a huge difference between the win percentages of No. 6 (51.4%) and No. 7 (47%) seeds. However, No. 6 seeds have reached the Sweet 16 about 37% of the time, compared to roughly 30% for No. 7 seeds.

Anyway, here is how the committee ranked the field.

2026 NCAA Tournament Seed List

  1. Duke (32-2)
  2. Arizona (32-2)
  3. Michigan (31-3)
  4. Florida (26-7)
  5. Houston (28-6)
  6. UConn (29-5)
  7. Iowa State (27-7)
  8. Purdue (27-8)
  9. Michigan State (25-7)
  10. Illinois (24-8)
  11. Gonzaga (30-3)
  12. Virginia (29-5)
  13. Nebraska (26-6)
  14. Alabama (23-9)
  15. Kansas (23-10)
  16. Arkansas (26-8)
  17. Vanderbilt (26-8)
  18. St. John’s (NY) (28-6)
  19. Texas Tech (22-10)
  20. Wisconsin (24-10)
  21. Tennessee (22-11)
  22. North Carolina (24-8)
  23. Louisville (23-10)
  24. BYU (23-11)
  25. Kentucky (21-13)
  26. Saint Mary’s (CA) (27-5)
  27. Miami (FL) (25-8)
  28. UCLA (23-11)
  29. Clemson (24-10)
  30. Villanova (24-8)
  31. Ohio State (21-12)
  32. Georgia (22-10)
  33. Utah State (28-6)
  34. TCU (22-11)
  35. Saint Louis (28-5)
  36. Iowa (21-12)
  37. Santa Clara (26-8)
  38. UCF (21-11)
  39. Missouri (20-12)
  40. Texas A&M (21-11)
  41. NC State (20-13)
  42. Texas (18-14)
  43. SMU (20-13)
  44. Miami (OH) (31-1)
  45. VCU (27-7)
  46. South Florida (25-8)
  47. McNeese (28-5)
  48. Akron (29-5)
  49. Northern Iowa (23-12)
  50. High Point (30-4)
  51. California Baptist (25-8)
  52. Hofstra (24-10)
  53. Troy (22-11)
  54. Hawai’i (24-8)
  55. North Dakota State (27-7)
  56. Penn (18-11)
  57. Wright State (23-11)
  58. Kennesaw State (21-13)
  59. Tennessee State (23-9)
  60. Idaho (21-14)
  61. Furman (22-12)
  62. Queens (NC) (21-13)
  63. Siena (23-11)
  64. LIU (24-10)
  65. Howard (23-10)
  66. UMBC (24-8)
  67. Lehigh (18-16)
  68. Prairie View (18-17)

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2026-03-15