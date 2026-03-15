Overall seed list reveals Kentucky was one spot away from a No. 6 seed

Shortly after the NCAA Tournament bracket reveal, the committee released the seed list for the 68 participating teams. You probably already know by now that Kentucky earned the No. 7 seed in the Midwest Region and will play Santa Clara in St. Louis on Friday.

But the seed list shows how close the Wildcats were to moving up a line. At No. 25 overall, Kentucky was the top No. 7 seed, just one spot away from a No. 6.

Historically, there’s not a huge difference between the win percentages of No. 6 (51.4%) and No. 7 (47%) seeds. However, No. 6 seeds have reached the Sweet 16 about 37% of the time, compared to roughly 30% for No. 7 seeds.

Anyway, here is how the committee ranked the field.

2026 NCAA Tournament Seed List