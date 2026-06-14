Tennessee Tech transfer Owen Lee commits to Kentucky

The 2026 College World Series is off and running in Omaha, but roster-building for 2027 is already off and running. This offseason’s only transfer portal window opened last week. Kentucky has found a new middle infielder.

Tennessee Tech transfer Owen Lee committed to Kentucky on Saturday.

The Tennessee native took a redshirt season in 2024 before slashing .249/.368/.430 with eight doubles, nine home runs, 37 RBI, and a 15.8 percent free pass rate across 234 plate appearances as a redshirt freshman. Those numbers improved in 2025 when the left-handed hitter slashed .290/.401/.552 with 10 doubles, one triple, 12 home runs, 42 RBI, and a 16.7 free pass rate across 227 plate appearances. Lee played shortstop and batted third in the lineup for the Golden Eagles this season.

Kentucky had to find replacements for Luke Lawrence and Tyler Bell this offseason. Owen Lee gives the Bat Cats a left-handed bat who can play up the middle.

Kentucky baseball transfer commits