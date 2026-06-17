Pardon My Take is ready for Kentucky to Feed the Studs

For the tenth-straight year, the No. 1 sports podcast in the world spent a couple of hours hanging out with Big Blue Nation on Kentucky Sports Radio. During this Pardon My Take-over, Big Cat and PFT Commenter invited a fan to join them on the show, Will Stein.

Like many folks in their mid-30s, Stein shared that he’s a longtime AWL (Award-Winning Listener). That means the new Kentucky football coach was well-equipped to handle their brand of humor. For example…

PFT asked the former Louisville quarterback if he bled red or blue. When Stein responded, “I bleed blue,” Big Cat quickly replied, “You should get that checked out.” Stein handled it all in stride.

“I grew up a die-hard Kentucky fan, and wanted to come here up until about three months before my senior year was done in high school,” Stein recalled. “[I] ended up going to Louisville, which you know I can’t say anything bad about my experience there. It was obviously really good, but it did feel so much at home to put the Kentucky colors back on in December. Fired up about this opportunity.”

Pardon My Take Embraces “Feed the Studs”

Naturally, the national sports podcast isn’t as plugged in to everything Stein has done at Kentucky, but they did discover his mantra, “Feed the Studs.”

“Ultimately, it means players win games. We have great scheme. I pride myself on having a great offense, great defense, great special teams. Now, everybody runs inside zone in four verticals, but it looks a lot better when you got good players doing it. That’s our job is to get our best players the ball as many times as possible,” the Kentucky head coach explained.

“It’s not just like wideouts and running backs. To me, we got a big left tackle named Lance Heard. I’m so fired up to have on our team. How do we get him out in space? How do we get our defense playing relentless on that side of the ball with great pressure packages, and allowing the best rushers to rush the passer, and not just clicking out in coverage every single time? So it’s really just a mantra, it’s a mindset more than anything; get our guys the ball, get our players in positions to make plays.”

The Pardon My Take guys love coach-speak like Mike Tomlin’s “The Standard is The Standard.” Sometimes, it falls short, like the H.I.T.S. acronym Matt Eberflus used with the Chicago Bears. Stein’s “Feed the Studs” passes muster because these guys love to eat, especially while watching football.

“We do something similar here at Barstool HQ in Chicago, where on Sundays we feed our studs, and that’s just us getting like probably about $1,000 worth of takeout and eating throughout all NFL Sunday,” said Big Cat. “So we’re all in on Feed the Studs.”

The saying might mean a little something different to both parties, but if it works out well for the new head coach in Lexington, Kentucky fans will not go hungry for wins.

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