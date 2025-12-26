Pat Kelsey littered after family bought Kentucky merchandise in Christmas prank

It’s gonna be pretty tough to coach against the Cats next season when you’re in the clink, Pat Kelsey. Did you know littering is a Class A misdemeanor in Kentucky, which could result in a $500 fine and/or 12 months in jail? Don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time, bud.

Not only did the second-year Louisville coach inexplicably litter in this great Commonwealth, but he did it after the Kelsey family contributed to the local economy to purchase University of Kentucky merchandise.

I’m sure UofL fans are devastated by these developments. If not, they should be.

What started as good, clean fun resulted in a true nightmare for our great state. Kelsey’s daughter decided to prank her dad by purchasing a Go Big Blue license frame — such a nice and thoughtful addition for his red Chevy Tahoe. She even kindly installed it for him ahead of time so he didn’t have to lift a finger while riding around in style, even if the Indiana tags knock it down a few pegs (and make him a worse driver, by rule).

His response? Taking the frame off and sailing it into the woods. And he’s lucky he didn’t hit his neighbor — his daughter said he was pretty close.

Take a look at his egregious, selfish behavior in the season of giving:

Louisville basketball coach, Pat Kelsey, was pranked on Christmas.



His daughter, put a “Kentucky, Go Big Blue” frame on his car for Dirty Santa. 😂 pic.twitter.com/gBOBHhXqry — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) December 26, 2025

This is just a personal thing for me, but I also need an explanation for his hat being so high on his head. Is there a reason for that? A new fashion statement?

All I know is plastic decomposition takes up to 500 years, if not more, and never truly disappears. Instead, it breaks down into harmful microplastics, so that tells you what he really thinks of this beautiful state, UofL fans. It all started with a totally harmless Dirty Santa gift that turned into literally toxic behavior.

Hope it was worth it, Pat. Hope you have someone to bail you out of prison, because it ain’t gonna be me!