pat-riley-made-a-joke-about-bam-adebayo-punching-tyler-herro

It’s been almost a week since Bam Adebayo punched Tyler Herro in Las Vegas, and even though the NBA has closed the book on the matter and Herro has made it clear he wants to move on, Pat Riley is still having some fun with it.

Today, the Miami Heat introduced Giannis Antetokounmpo, the center of the trade that sent Herro from South Beach to Milwaukee. While listing all of the great players who have come to Miami during his tenure as the Heat’s head coach and president, Riley forgot to include Adebayo, which he quickly rectified.

“I know that I was remiss in mentioning one guy, and I don’t want to get knocked out,” Riley said. “Bam was one of those guys who came in here too. Bam was in 2019, came in here, and he’s been basically the foundation of this organization since then.”

Pat Riley circled back after forgetting to include Bam Adebayo when listing Heat greats during Giannis' intro presser 😂🔥



(via @MiamiHEAT) pic.twitter.com/6PRDxmqPHG — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) July 16, 2026

Few people other than Riley could probably pull that off. He also hinted that Miami was making a play for LeBron James, who has yet to announce his next move. James played for the Heat from 2010-14. Riley told reporters later that the Heat spoke to James about coming back to South Beach last week, but like everyone else, is waiting to see what the most famous player in the league will do.

Back to the Cat-on-Cat crime. Today, the NBA announced it will not punish Adebayo for striking Herro in a makeshift gym in the Resorts World Hotel in Vegas last Friday, a quarrel that stemmed from comments Herro made online about Adebayo, his teammate of seven years, after he was traded to Milwaukee. If you’re not up on the beef, Herro seemingly took a subtle shot at Adebayo when he posted a graphic on his Instagram Story with a list of the lowest field goal percentages on midrange shots from last season, which included both Antetokounmpo and Adebayo as two of the 10 worst in the entire league. There was also a series of leaked DMs exchanged with a Heat fan that appeared to show Herro (or someone posing as Herro) taking even more shots at Adebayo.

There is reportedly surveillance footage of the incident, but it has yet to be released, so until then, we’re relying on reports from those on the scene. On Tuesday, Ramona Shelburne cited sources who said that Adebayo confronted Herro about his social media comments, and Herro “responded verbally in a way that Adebayo took exception to,” prompting Adebayo to hit Herro near his chin. Herro reportedly did not get knocked to the ground, with one source adding that he had to be restrained by others from going after Adebayo.

Herro told Shelburne he’s ready to move on from the fight and get on with his new life in his hometown of Milwaukee. Sounds like Pat Riley didn’t get that memo, or more likely, doesn’t care.